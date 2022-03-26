Skeletor Arrives with New Masters of the Universe Iron Studios Statue

Masters of the Universe popularity is really starting to pick up, and I absolutely love it. A lot of iconic 80's franchises are making a glorious return and MOTU deserves its spot on that list. Two new TV shows are bringing both kids and adults back into the fold and that means new collectibles are arriving. One of the newest companies to dish out goodies is the hit statue company Iron Studios. They recently kicked off their Masters of the Universe 1/10 Art Scale statue series with Prince Adam. We are now getting a little devious as Skeletor makes his debut as he sits upon his throne.

Coming in at 11.4" tall, this hand-painted statue is absolutely gorgeous with high amounts of detail. The amount of detail on Skeletor's Throne is something that only a statue of this quality can give fans. Wielding the Havoc Staff, Skeletor plans his next assault again He-Man and the Masters of the Universe. This impressive statue is priced at a whopping $299.99 and is set to release in Q4 2022. Pre-orders for this new Masters of the Universe statue are live right here, and be sure to look out for more statues heading our way.

"Contemplative in his dark throne, the leader of the Evil Warriors of Eternia plans his next conquest schemes to achieve his greatest purpose: to possess the secrets of the ancient Castle Grayskull and become the master of the universe. Firmly holding his Havoc Staff in his right hand, he watches with his empty eyes while his chin stands on his left hand, thinking such malicious thoughts that would cause even his most loyal followers to tremble. Iron Studios proudly present the statue "Skeletor on Throne Deluxe – Masters of the Universe – Art Scale 1/10", a luxurious edition, full of details based on the original references."

"Revealed on Inside Iron Studios Day, the Lord of the Snake Mountain and He-Man's greatest arch-enemy is Iron Studios' second statue of the MOTU Art Scale 1/10 line to be presented, already available for Pre-Order. Check out, also available for Pre-Order, the statue "Prince Adam – Masters of the Universe – Art Scale 1/10" by Iron Studios with the alter ego of the most powerful man in the universe, and the Toy Art stylized versions "He-Man – MOTU – MiniCo" and \"Skeletor – MOTU – MiniCo". Soon more Master of the Universe news by Iron Studios."

Features:

Limited edition

Based on original references

Made in polystone – *(may contain parts in resin, polystone, PVC, metal and fabric)

Hand painted

Product dimensions: 11.4\" (H) x 8.2\" (W) x 9.0\" (D)

Product Weight: 2,8 Lbs

Release schedule: Fourth quarter of 2022