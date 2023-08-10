Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro, Marvel Legends | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Legends, Secret Invasion

Skrulls Return to Hasbro as Secret Invasion's Talos Has Arrived

A new wave of Marvel Legends figures has arrived as Hasbro captures characters from the hit Disney+ series once again in 6” form

The next Disney+ Marvel Studios series is Loki, but Secret Invasion was the last series on fans' minds. This show is drastically different from the Marvel Comics story, but it puts Nick Fury right into the middle of a Skrull conspiracy. Not all shape-shifting aliens are bad, and it was General Talos that led this race to Earth all the way back in the events of Captain Marvel. Talos has arrived as part of Hasbro's new Disney+ Marvel Legends wave with an impressive new figure. Hasbro has included both human and Skrull parts, which is a very nice feature for this new release. A new Marvel Legends Nick Fury will be accompanying him, giving Secret Invasion fans the percent duo for their collection. Hasbro has this Skrull priced at $24.99, he is set for an October 2023 release, and fans can find him right here.

It is Up to Talos and Fury to Stop the Secret Invasion

"Talos, a celebrated Skrull warrior, grapples with what it means to be a leader as he finds himself at odds with those closest to him. Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with action figures from the Hasbro Marvel Legends Series! (Additional products each sold separately. Subject to availability.) This collectible 6-inch -scale Marvel Legends action figure is detailed to look like the Talos character from Marvel Studios' Secret Invasion, featuring premium detail and multiple points of articulation."

Includes: Figure, 3 accessories, and 1 Build-a-Figure part.

MARVEL STUDIOS' SECRET INVASION: This Talos action figure is inspired by the character's appearance in Marvel Studios' Secret Invasion series on Disney Plus and makes a great addition to any Marvel Legends action figures collection

SERIES-INSPIRED ACCESSORIES: This collectible Hasbro Marvel Legends action figure comes with 4 entertainment-inspired accessories, including alternate hands

PREMIUM DESIGN AND ARTICULATION: Marvel fans and collectors can display this fully articulated 6-inch scale action figure featuring poseable head, arms, and legs, as well as premium deco, in their collections

BUILD A MULTIVERSE OF COLLECTIBLES: Look for more entertainment-inspired Marvel Legends action figures to build your own Marvel Multiverse of 6 inch action figures (Each sold separately. Subject to availability)

INCLUDES BUILD-A-FIGURE PART(S) (HYDRA STOMPER): This figure includes at least one Build-A-Figure piece. Collect all the figures to assemble an additional figure

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!