Skye Brings the Heat with New Fortnite Victory Royale Hasbro Figure

The Fortnite Victory Royale Series has been an absolute blast to collect, with a very impressive line-up of figures. Whether you like the hit Battle Royale game or not, these figures are original, unique, and fun to pose. I am unsure why Hasbro is not putting more focus on the line, and I feel like the figures just pop up here and there with no actual coverage. The newest wave of Fortnite figures is finally starting to hit stores with Funk Ops, Brutus (Ghost), Bushranger, and Ragsy. Well, the fun does not end there, as some new Fortnite figures have recently appeared on the Hasbro Pulse UK site.

Skye is back and not getting a deluxe release this time as she dons her Ghost deco. This heroine is combat-ready and comes with a sword, backpack, and a freaking Quad Launcher! This soldier is taking home that #1 spot, and Hasbro captured the Fortnite character perfectly. Her sculpt, deco, and accessories are fantastic, and I look forward to seeing her in action collectors can find her UK listing here. US listings are not live just yet, but current listings for all the Fortnite Victory Royale Series are found here.

"Skye drops off the Battle Bus and glides into the Victory Royale Series! This 6-inch action figure shows the popular character outfit in her Ghost style with game-level deco and details. Comes with Epic Sword of Wonder (Ghost) Harvesting Tool, Adventure Pack (Ghost) Back Bling, and Quad Launcher weapon accessory. Pose out the Skye (Ghost) figure in an epic battle stance or bust a move in a dance emote with more than 20 points of articulation! Look for other Fortnite Victory Royale Series figures to level up your collection! (Each sold separately. Subject to availability.)"

© 2022 Epic Games, Inc. Fortnite and its logo are trademarks of Epic Games, Inc. in the USA (Reg. U.S. Pat. & Tm. Off.) and elsewhere.