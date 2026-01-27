Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: mimic, Snail shell

Snail Shell Reveals Their New RPG-09 Pot Mimic 1/12 Action Figure

From taking on Dark Souls to those born of blood, Snail Shell debuts their new RPG-09 Pot Mimic 1/12 Scale Action Figure

Article Summary Snail Shell unveils the highly detailed RPG-09 Pot Mimic 1/12 scale action figure for collectors and RPG fans.

Inspired by classic fantasy Mimics, this figure features expressive sculpting and movable magnetic eyes.

Includes six sets of hands, weapons, lid parts, and a display stand for dynamic play and display options.

Pre-orders are open for $46.99, with an October 2026 release—perfect for Dark Souls and Elden Ring collectors.

The RPG-09 Pot Mimic is a playful yet clever reimagining of one of fantasy's oldest monsters, brought to life as a highly detailed 1/12-scale collectible by Snail Shell. In classic RPG lore, Mimics are deceptive predators, creatures that have disguised themselves as everyday objects to ambush unsuspecting adventurers. This 6" figure now takes that familiar idea and evolves it into something more character-driven, imagining a Mimic that doesn't just wait in a dungeon corner, but actively roams the world with personality and intent. Disguised as a simple pot or jar, the Pot Mimic features expressive facial sculpting, movable magnetic eyes, and a surprising amount of articulation.

Snail Shell did a remarkable job bringing this creature to life, and it seems like something that could fit perfectly inside a Dark Souls or Elden Ring collection. Packed with accessories like interchangeable hands, weapons, lid parts, and a display stand, the Pot Mimic is ready for its own adventure as a hero or a dungeon monster. Pre-orders are already live for the RPG-09 Pot Mimic for $46.99 with an October 2026 release, so be sure to snag up one or an entire party for some real fun.

RPG-09 Pot Mimic 1/12 Scale Action Figure

"A unique and highly articulated Pot Mimic action figure featuring innovative magnetic eye movement and a wide range of accessories. The included lid can be placed on top of the jar or used with the gripping hands for various play options. The joints of the figure's limbs and torso are a universal size, allowing for interchangeable limbs with other Snail Shell figures, greatly enhancing playability!"

"The product uses full five-axis precision sculpting and molding, resulting in extraordinary detail and texture. The jar surface features matte painting and panel lines, giving the jar a realistic texture. Ideal for RPG players, collectors and fans of detailed and highly articulated action figures."

Box Contents

Pot Mimic figure

6 Sets of interchangeable hands

2 Cover parts

Sword (with built-in magnet)

Lid

Shield

Snail Shell display stand set

