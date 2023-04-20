Sonic the Hedgehog Amy's Animal Rescue Island LEGO Set Revealed It is time to return to Green Hills as LEGO has unveiled an assortment of new sets inspired by the world of Sonic the Hedgehog and friends

New Sonic the Hedgehog sets are on the way from LEGO, and Sonic is not the only one having some fun. It is an Amy and Tails tag team adventure for one of their latest sets with Amy's Animal Rescue Island. Coming in at 388 pieces, Sonic fans will be able to explore this tropical island and help Amy and Tails care for their animal friends. LEGO minifigures of Amy and Tails are included as well as a buildable Badnik, and a variety of little animal friends. Join this set with other Sonic the Hedgehog sets to enjoy the pool, build mighty sandcastles on the beach or even enjoy the carousel with Sonic and more. Amy's Animal Rescue Island is priced at $49.99, and the beach adventure arrives on August 1, 2023 right here.

Join Amy on Her Animal Rescue Island with LEGO

"Kids aged 7+ who love Sonic or caring for animals can have lots of fun with this LEGO® Sonic the Hedgehog™ Amy's Animal Rescue Island (76992) toy set for kids aged 7 and up. Creative play is easy as kids explore the island scene and help Amy and Tails care for their animal friends. There's lots to enjoy as the characters slide into the pool, build sandcastles or enjoy the carousel."

"Kids can use the drawbridge and waterfall trap to defeat the Badnik who's trying to steal the animals. There's also a secret doorway that leads to the kitchen and sleeping areas where kids can care for the animals that have been saved. Fast action adventures meet creative play with LEGO Sonic the Hedgehog™ playsets. Fans of the Blue Blur will love creating scenes inspired by favorite Sonic adventures. When it's time for a change of pace, kids can enjoy imaginative play caring for Sonic's animal friends."