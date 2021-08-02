Space Jam: A New Legacy Bugs Bunny Comes To Beast Kingdom

Space Jam: A New Legacy is finally here giving fans old and new a taste of the Tune Squad one again. LeBron James is leading the film this time around as they move to explore the wider Warnerverse. However, the Looney Tunes are still the headliners for this basketball movie and Bug Bunny is ready to be the MVP once again. Beast Kingdom has revealed their newest Mastercraft statue with a limited edition 3,000 piece Tune Squad Bugs Bunny statue. Standing roughly 16", this Space Jam statue captures Bugs in a classic basketball pose as he wears his new Tune Squad uniform. With high attention to death, bright colors, and an amazing sculpted design, this is one collectible that Space Jam fans will not want to miss. Beast Kingdom has yet to release a price but he is scheduled to release at the beginning of 2022 and fans will find him here soon.

"Beast Kingdom's 'Entertainment Experience Brand' is joining the 25th anniversary celebrations with the launch of the newest high-end masterpiece from the 'Master Craft' collection of statues: MC-047 Bugs Bunny. Centering around one of the most iconic Warner Brothers and Looney Tunes characters, Bugs Bunny has never looked this detailed. Wearing a Tune Squad jersey made of real fabric, Bugs Bunny is seen holding his signature carrot in one hand and spinning a basketball in the other. Filled with confidence and shining with determination, this soon to be classic Master Craft will definitely shine on your desk as well!"

"The Master Craft collection of hand-painted and finely crafted statues continues the tradition of delivering the very best from Beast Kingdom. With MC-047 collectors get to celebrate the confident yet laid back persona of Bugs Bunny in the neon lit world of Space Jam. With an individually numbered base, the statue exudes both the historic Warner Brothers past as well as the futuristic world of the latest movie. For fans of Bugs Bunny, Space Jam as well as the historic Looney Tunes, this is one collectors piece not to be missed. The MC-047 Space Jam: A New Legacy Master Craft Bugs Bunny is limited to 3,000 pieces worldwide only. Make sure to order from an exclusive Beast Kingdom outlet and take home some 'slam-dunking' magic today!"