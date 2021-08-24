Space Jam A New Legacy LeBron James Figure Comes To Beast Kingdom

LeBron James is ready for his biggest challenge yet, joining the Tune Squad and having a fun time laying basketball. Beast Kingdom is capturing the magic of Space Jam: A New Legacy as they reveal their newest Dynamic 8ction Heroes figure. Standing roughly 8 inches, LeBron James will feature 20 points of articulation, swappable parts, and a nice set of accessories. These will include his new fabric Tune Squad team jersey, basketball, two different head sculpts, and a base with a bracket to help capture some high-flying moments. Beast Kingdom loaded this Space Jam figure with some great and accessories to really give fans a fun and exciting figure. No price has been revealed, but Tune Squad LeBron is set to release between January – March 2022, and he will be found here when live.

"All we gotta do is get one bucket. 2021 sees the launch of a new generation of basketball heroes and villains with the release of Space Jam A New Legacy! The immensely popular Warner Bros. Looney Tunes characters are joined by international NBA superstar Lebron James in what is sure to be an exciting adventure into a new world of Space Jam. Lebron James, one of the world's most celebrated NBA basketball players is now getting his very own DAH (Dynamic 8ction Heroes) action figure treatment from the Beast Kingdom 'Entertainment Experience Brand' team! Get ready to pose your very own Lebron James figure in a multitude of ways, and bring the fight to the dastardly Goon Squad team!"

DAH-047 Space Jam: A New Legacy LeBron James Included accessories:

Classic, muscular physique with around 20 points of articulation

Two (2) replaceable Lebron James head sculpts (Regular, smiling)

Four (4) pairs of replaceable hands

One basketball

Tune Squad team jersey and shorts made of real fabric

Special, branded figure base with bracket

Product Measurements：Approx. 1/9 inch＝20.5cm