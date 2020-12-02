Spawn Figure Gets Chain and Shipping Update From McFarlane Toys

The countdown has begun as McFarlane Toys is getting very close to shipping out their Spawn Remastered Kickstarter campaign figures. Things still seem to be on track for a December 2020 release date, but Todd McFarlane has a couple of last-minute updates for the long-awaited figure. The first update was a quick look at some of the upgraded chains that will be added to the figures. There will be two different types of chains added with tarnished and clean versions depending on the design you chose. Both Classic and Modern Spawn backer figures will get the more tarnished chain, adding that dark look that every Spawn fan loves. The Artist Proof figure will be getting clean as he will come with a more sleek look, which makes sense with this unpainted design.

Those are not all of the updates either, as McFarlane Toys gives fans one last chance to change their address before shipment. If you have moved or plan to move this week, I would get on over to Kickstarter and edit your address. It seems that shipments still plan on going out possibly by next week, so McFarlane Toys is checking off all of their boxes to make sure that fans get their Spawn Remastered figure with ease. The deadline to change your address will be Friday, December 4, by 8 PM EST. McFarlane Toys also mentioned that due to the current worldwide pandemic, shipping could be slightly delayed, but they will do their best to keep things on target. I personally cannot wait to get my hands on my Classic Spawn Remastered Kickstarter figure, Todd McFarlane and his team are really giving fans something special here, and we can not wait to see the film product up close and personal. Fans can find the original Spawn Kickstarter campaign located here, and make sure you change your address if need before December 4 to guarantee your figure arrives.