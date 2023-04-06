Speed Through the Endor Forest with LEGO's New Star Wars Diorama LEGO is continuing to celebrate the latest Star Wars anniversary event with some new construction sets and dioramas.

It looks like LEGO can not get enough of Star Wars as yet another Star Wars: Return of the Jedi set has arrived. We are returning to the Forest Moon of Endor with the Endor Speeder Chase Diorama. This delightful set comes in at 608 pieces, stands 8" tall, 11" wide, and 7" deep, and includes three LEGO mini-figures. The Star Wars set will feature two buildable speeder bikes, one for Luke and Leia and the other for an Imperial 1 Scout Trooper. Endor will also be built with two trees and lush green around in the forest. The whole set is placed on a Star Wars: Return of the Jedi base with a plaque and the quote, "Quick! Jam their comlinks. Center switch!" A variety of scenes will be able to be captured here, and the Endor Speeder Chase Diorama is priced at $79.99. The set will arrive on May 1, 2023, and while pre-orders are not live, Star Wars fans can find them here.

"Over There, Two More of Them." – Princess Leia

"Capture the dynamism of a thrilling Star Wars: Return of the Jedi scene with the LEGO® Star Wars™ Endor Speeder Chase Diorama (75353). It features 3 LEGO minifigures (Princess Leia, Luke Skywalker and a Scout Trooper), 2 speeder bikes with transparent elements so you can pose them at angles as if flying through the forests of Endor, 2 buildable trees and new-for-May-2023 fern elements. Complete this build-and-display model with a plaque featuring Luke Skywalker's words ("Quick! Jam their comlinks. Center switch!") and a plaque with the Star Wars: Return of the Jedi 40th anniversary logo."

Detailed Endor Speeder Chase Diorama (75353) – Create a dynamic LEGO® brick-built snapshot of the iconic speeder chase through the forests of Endor from Star Wars: Return of the Jedi

3 LEGO® Star Wars™ minifigures – Princess Leia and Luke Skywalker in Endor outfits and a Scout Trooper. Luke has a green lightsaber while Leia and the Scout Trooper each have a blaster

Authentic details – 2 speeder bikes (1 for Leia and Luke and 1 for the Scout Trooper) with transparent elements to pose them at dynamic angles, 2 buildable trees, fern elements and more

Gift idea for adults – Treat yourself or give this 608-piece set as a holiday gift or birthday present to a friend with a passion for Star Wars™ or a collector of LEGO® Star Wars dioramas

Made for display – Measuring over 8 in. (20 cm) high, 11 in. (28 cm) wide and 7 in. (18 cm) deep, the diorama features a plaque marking the 40th anniversary of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi