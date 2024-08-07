Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro, Marvel Legends | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Legends, spider-man

Spider-Gwen Returns with New Cool Blue Marvel Legends Figure

Get ready to step Across the Spider-Verse once again as Hasbro has unenvied a brand new set of Spider-Man figures from the animated film

Article Summary Spider-Gwen returns with a new Marvel Legends figure in a unique cool blue and purple deco inspired by Across the Spider-Verse.

The figure includes masked and unmasked heads, Lyla hologram, but no attached hood, priced at $24.99.

Set for pre-order on 8/8 with a Fall 2024 release, adding to the Spider-Verse collection from Hasbro Pulse.

Marvel Legends figures offer premium detail and articulation, perfect for display and play for Marvel fans.

A new wave of Marvel Legends is on the way from Hasbro as they step Across the Spider-Verse once again. This new wave of figures will introduce seven new figures to the line with some brand new and some returning webslingers. One of which is a brand new Spider-Gwen Marvel Legends that will give the Ghost Spider a new color scheme. Seemingly based on her time on her own Earth, that artistic scheme shows off her emotions through the artwork. Hasbro has captured that by giving Spider-Gwen a new purple/blue deco that will give her a new hairstyle. Oddly enough, a down hooded attached is not included with this version but she will come with masked and unmasked heads and a Lyla hologram. The deco on this Gwen is quite nice, and getting a Lyla for your Spider-Man 2099 is pretty neat, so she will be a nice addition to any Spider-Verse collection. This "Cool Blue" Spider-Gwen Marvel Legends is priced at $24.99; she is set to go up for pre-order online, including Hasbro Pulse, on 8/8 with a Fall 2024 release.

Feel Your Emotions with Spider-Gwen and Marvel Legends

"With over 80 years of entertainment history, Marvel has become a cornerstone of fan collections around the world. With the Marvel Legends Series, fan favorite Marvel Comic Universe and Marvel Cinematic Universe characters are designed with premium detail and articulation for posing and display in collections. From figures to vehicles to premium roleplay items, the Marvel Legends Series offers elite character-inspired product for Marvel fans and collectors. Additional figures each sold separately. Subject to availability."

6-INCH-SCALE COLLECTIBLE SPIDER-VERSE FIGURE: Spider-Gwen arrives at Marvel Legends with this premium 6-inch-scale action figure inspired by Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One)!

INSPIRED BY SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE (PART ONE): This Marvel Legends Spider-Gwen figure features deco inspired by his appearance in the movie!

PREMIUM DETAILING AND ARTICULATION: The Marvel Legends Series figure is highly posable for display and play and features sculpt and deco inspired by the distinct Spider-Verse visual style!

