Spider-Man 2099 Puts Up a Fight with New Marvel Legends Figure It looks like Hasbro is getting ready for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse as they debut an entire wave of new Legends

As a Spider-Man fan, one of my all-time Spider-Man characters is Miguel O'Hara, the Spider-Man from the year 2099. This hero did not live by the moral of this generation's Spidey and was a little more deadly. He dealt with corporation corruption, false gods, a cannibal Vulture, and deadly villains from 2099. Miguel is also a part of the upcoming animated sequel film Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. Only time will tell if he is a hero or a villain in this film, but he is also getting a new Marvel Legends release from Hasbro.

This new Marvel Legends figure is nothing but absolute gold, with an impressive animated sculpt and windowed packaging. He does feature a new sculpt, based on his Across the Spider-Verse appearance, and does include his webbed cape. He will only come with a pair of swappable hands, but it's worth it just being able to display this guy on card. Spider-Man 2099 will be priced at $24.99, and he is set to arrive on shelves and online starting April 10. No pre-orders will be going live for this bad boy, so set your alarms, and you'll find him here when he goes live.

The Year 2099 Awaits Collectors with New Marvel Legends

"MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES SPIDER-MAN 2099 – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $24.99 / Available: Spring 2023). Trying to create a new superhero, Miguel O'Hara accidentally turned himself into the best Spider-Man in the multi-verse. This quality 6-inch scale Spider-Man 2099 figure features deco and design inspired by his appearance in the film Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse! Includes figure and 2 entertainment-inspired accessories."

"With over 80 years of entertainment history, Marvel has become a cornerstone of fan collections around the world. With the Marvel Legends Series, fan favorite Marvel Comic Universe and Marvel Cinematic Universe characters are designed with premium detail and articulation for posing and display in collections. Available for purchase 4/10 at Hasbro Pulse and other major retailers."