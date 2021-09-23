Spider-Man 2099 Swings On In With New Mezco Toyz Figure

Mezco Toyz has really outdone themselves this time as they unveil their next exclusive One:12 Collective figure. Coming out of the future is a fan-favorite Marvel Comics spider hero with Spider-Man 2099. Created in 1992, geneticist Miguel O'Hara obtained the power of Spider-Man through an accidental lab experiment. This power changes his life and beginning the new age of heroes in the year 2099, which lasted 46 issues for his first volume of comics with 2 more to follow. Miguel has even ended up in the past with various occasions of Peter Parker team-up, and Mezco Toyz wants the adventures to continue.

This new One: 12 Collective figure features Spider-Man 2099 in his classic blue and red Day of the Dead costume created out of unstable molecules. Despite getting some figures from Hasbro, this is easily the best 2099 figure to date with a fabric costume, swappable hands, and even some comic book themed accessories. The display base showcases Spider-Man 2099 Annual #1, and he will come with Lyla hologram, web effects, and two other head sculpts. One of these heads is an unmasked Miguel O'Hara sculpt, which is a first, and I'm extremely excited about it. Priced at $90, the Mezco Toyz Exclusive Marvel Comics Spider-Man 2099 is set to release between December 2021 – February 2022. Pre-orders are already live right here, and hopefully, we can start to see more 2099 figures in the present.

"That'd be me. The Spider-Man of tomorrow, here to save today…" Spider-Man 2099 swings into the One:12 Collective! The One:12 Collective Spider-Man 2099 wears an Unstable Molecules suit, a material created by Sue Storm and Reed Richards of the Fantastic Four. The suit features a web cape with integrated posing wire, spiked forearm gauntlets, and raised chest insignia. The web-slinger features three head portraits – masked, partially unmasked, and a fully unmasked Miguel O'Hara portrait."

"Spider-Man 2099 is loaded with accessories including a removable wrist communicator featuring Lyla – Miguel's A.I. assistant, multiple weblines in different styles that attach to his wrists, a web mask that fits over the heads of other One:12 Collective figures, and more. In the year 2099, Miguel O'Hara has half of his DNA re-written with the genetic code of a spider and develops a wide array of powers. Gaining the proportionate strength, speed, and agility of a spider, he assumes the mantle as Spider-Man."

THE ONE:12 COLLECTIVE SPIDER-MAN 2099 FIGURE FEATURES:

One:12 Collective body with over 32 points of articulation

Three (3) head portraits

Hand painted authentic detailing

Approximately 17cm tall

Twelve (12) interchangeable hands including One (1) pair of fists (L & R) One (1) pair of web shooting hands (L & R) One (1) pair of web holding hands (L & R) Three (3) pairs of posing hands (L & R)



COSTUME:

Fitted Unstable Molecule suit with spider insignia

Web cape with integrated posing wire

Wrist gauntlets (permanently affixed to wrists)

Boots

ACCESSORIES:

One (1) wrist communicator

One (1) wrist communicator with Lyla projection FX (attaches to wrist communicator)

One (1) web mask

One (1) web base

Four (4) web lines in different styles (attaches to wrists)

One (1) One:12 Collective display base with logo

One (1) One:12 Collective adjustable display post