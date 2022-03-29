Spider-Man and Green Goblin Get Mech Upgrades with LEGO

The ongoing battle between Spider-Man and the Green Goblin rages on with a brand new Marvel Heroes LEGO set. This time, both hero and villain are getting a mech upgrade with this new Monster Mech 2 pack set. Coming in at 296 pieces, Spider-Man wields the responsibility of his own mech to take on the robot devastation of Green Goblin's newest weapon. Standing 4.5 and 5.5 inches, both Mechs feature ether color scheme of each character featuring full-body articulation. Green Goblin will have added stud shooters to put the wall-crawler in his place. LEGO did include actual mini-figures of Spider-Man and Gobby that can be placed inside their bots. LEGO is really pushing the Marvel Heroes Mech line with plenty of Avengers getting new mech rides, and fans can find this one right here. LEGO's new Spider-Man & Green Goblin Mech Battle is priced at $19.99 with pre-orders dropping on April 1, 2022.

"Send Marvel fans' imaginative play to a whole new level with 2 monster mechs featuring popular Super-Hero minifigures from the Marvel movies. Kids put the Spider-Man minifigure into the cockpit of the Spidey monster mech, with its extra-long, flexible arms and built-in weapons. They put the Green Goblin minifigure into the cockpit of the super villain's monster mech, with its supersized, grabbing claws and shooters. Then, the battle of the monster mechs begins! When the day's action is over, the 2 highly posable mechs look amazing on display in kids' rooms."

Maximum mech action – The Spider-Man vs. Green Goblin battle is bigger than ever when kids enjoy monster fun with the play-and-display LEGO® Marvel Spider-Man & Green Goblin Mech Battle (76219) set

Iconic Marvel characters – Includes Spider-Man and Green Goblin minifigures and their respective mechs: each bigger and more battle-ready than ever before

Open-ended play – Kids put the minifigures into each mech's cockpit, then use the jointed mechs, with their extra-long arms and built-in weapons, to play out supersized Super-Hero battles

Gift for kids – A birthday, holiday or any-day treat for fans of Marvel and mech battles aged 7 and up

Build, play and display – The highly posable mechs stand over 4.5 in. (11 cm) tall (Spider-Man) and 5.5 in. (14 cm) tall (Green Goblin), inspiring endless imaginative role play and creative displays