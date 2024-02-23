Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Legends, Marvel Studios, spider-man

Spider-Man Dons His Iron Spider Armor with Returning Marvel Legends

Some of the more popular Marvel Studios Legends figures are coming back from Hasbro with new packaging for new collectors

Article Summary Hasbro reissues popular Iron Spider Marvel Legends with new accessories and vibrant packaging.

This Iron Spider figure is crucial for fans, now featuring extra hands and web attachment options.

Iron Spider joins Iron Man Mark LXXXV for a stellar addition to any Marvel Cinematic Universe collection.

Anticipated release teased with online listings, yet pre-orders and official dates remain unannounced.

The Iron Spider Marvel Legends is coming back as Hasbro debuts their latest set of Marvel Studios reissues. This is more than just a simple reissue, though, as this version of Spider-Man will come with new webbing accessories and new packaging. The Marvel Legends team did state that these figures are reissued for new collectors who want to get their hands on them right at stores when shopping. This is a great idea to have some popular characters sitting on shelves for more than just collectors.

However, as a Spider-Man fanatic, this release is a must have release, as the previous Infinity War Iron Spider did not come with extra hands or webbing. The packaging on these releases also pops very well with bright colors and will be perfect for any in-box MCU Spider-Man fans to display. Iron Spider will release alongside Iron Man Mark LXXXV Marvel Legends, and having both of these released in any MCU collection will be amazing. Pre-orders or release dates are unknown at the time, but some listings have popped up online, so expect to see them arrive soon.

Marvel Legends Marvel Studios Iron Spider

"With over 80 years of comic book history, Marvel has become a cornerstone of fan collections around the world. From figures to vehicles to roleplay toys, Marvel toys offer character-inspired products for every type of fan, from adult collectors to kids. Imagine adventures with characters like Iron Man, Captain America, Spider-Man, Black Panther, and more! With Marvel figures and roleplay toys, fans can re-enact battles with their favorite heroes and play their part in saving the galaxy!"

Peter Parker's Spider-Man suit gets an upgrade to Iron Spider armor with Tony Stark's advanced design and technology. Imagine Peter as the Iron Spider from Avengers: Infinity War battling alongside Captain America, Iron Man, Thor, Hulk, and the other Avengers with this 6-inch scale Iron Spider figure.

MARVEL MOVIE-INSPIRED DESIGN – Fans and collectors can recreate the action-packed scenes of the Marvel Universe and Avengers: Infinity War with this premium Iron Spider figure, inspired by the Avengers: Infinity War movie, part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

