Spider-Man Dons the Anti-Venom Suit with Marvel Legends Gamerverse

Get ready to swing through the city in style as Hasbro has unveiled a brand new set of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Marvel Legends figures

Article Summary Dive into Marvel's Spider-Man 2 with the new Anti-Venom Suit, a game-changer for Peter Parker.

Miles Morales and Mister Negative team up to purify Venom, creating the unique Anti-Venom Suit.

Hasbro's Marvel Legends line brings this suit to life with a striking blue tint and advanced articulation.

Pre-order the 6-inch action figure now for $24.99, set to enhance your Spider-Man collection by Summer 2025.

In Marvel's Spider-Man 2, the Anti-Venom Suit makes an appearance and is a pivotal upgrade for Peter Parker, which is acquired through the game's main storyline. This suit is born when Miles Morales and Martin Li (Mister Negative) work together to purify the remaining traces of the Venom symbiote that are hidden inside Peter. This resulted in the creation of the Anti-Venom Suit and the almost reverse symbiote suit that featured the inverse color scheme. This suit not only enhances Peter's abilities but also grants him the power to combat other symbiotes effectively, all without the negative influences associated with the original black symbiote. Hasbro is now bringing the Anti-Venom suit to their Gamerverse Marvel Legends line but is changing its suit style.

The original white and black suit is now getting a blue tint as players access the customization options in the game's costume menu. This is an interesting choice for this Spider-Man suit, as the white version would have been perfectly fine, but maybe that is a retailer exclusive dropping in the future. Spider-Man arrives with two swappable hands, four extra hands, and a weblink to help purge the symbiote madness from New York City. Despite the blue tint, this is a pretty slick suit, and it will be a great addition to any Marvel's Spider-Man 2 collection. It arrives for $24.99 on February 25 for pre-order online, including Hasbro Pulse with a Summer 2025 release.

Marvel Legends Gamerverse Spider-Man Anti-Venom Suit Style

"Peter Parker fights to save Marvel's New York from multiple threats, otherworldly and terrestrial. What sacrifices must be made to heal the world? Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with the Hasbro Marvel Legends Anti-Venom Suit Style Peter Parker action figure! This collectible 6-inch scale Marvel figure is detailed to look like the character's appearance in the Marvel's Spider-Man 2 video game."

"The Peter Parker Spider-Man figure features over 20 points of articulation with premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs. This Marvel action figure set comes with 6 accessories, including a set of alternate web-slinging hands and web accessory for dynamic poses. Hasbro Marvel action figures' 6-inch scale make them great for displaying in fans' collections. Reimagine gaming-inspired scenes on your shelf with Marvel Legends action figures and Marvel collectibles (each sold separately, subject to availability). "

