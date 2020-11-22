Spider-Man and Spider-Gwen Team Up In New Marvel LEGO Set

Monster Trucks and superheroes collide as Spider races into action with another new set from LEGO. The set is titled: Spider-Man's Monster Truck vs. Mysterio and features a vast variety of mini-figures and excitement. Spider-Man is getting some help from the infamous Spider-Gwen, aka Ghost-Spider, this time. It looks like Mystery has teamed up with Doc Ock to rob a bank and are halted by the spider heroes. This LEGO set seems to be a mashup from a variety of Spider-Man properties like a Doc Ock design similar to that of Marvel's Spider-Man, an illusion drone that helps Mysterio as seen in Spider-Man: Far From Home, and while the monster truck is a new concept its something we would see in the cartoons. However, this Marvel LEGO set is just packed with some great characters and will be a blast for any collector or fan out there. It jam-packs tons of imagination into one simple set that can create hours and hours of fun.

The Spider-Man Monster Truck vs. Mysterio LEGO set will be priced at $39.99. Pre-Orders are not set to go live until January 1, 2021, and the set is expected to drop around March 2021. Fans will be able to find the set located here for when it goes live. Don't forget to check out some of the other fun Marvel LEGO sets like the Spider-Man/ Ghost Rider team up or a variety of Marvel mech suit sets featuring Miles Morales, Thor, and Captain America.

"Kids who are into superheroes and super-vehicles will love this LEGO Marvel mega-set. With classic characters Spider-Man, Spider-Gwen, Doctor Octopus, and Mysterio, and featuring a big, tough monster truck with working suspension and a net launcher, plus 2 armed drones – the scene is set for imaginative adventures that never end. The fun continues even when the action stops, as kids put the cool scenes they've created on display in their room. For extra creative fun, the free LEGO Building Instructions app includes digital Instructions PLUS, which allows kids to zoom, rotate and visualize as they build."

LEGO® Marvel Spider-Man: Spider-Man's Monster Truck vs. Mysterio (76174) brings together 4 favorite characters from the Spider-Man movies and an almighty monster truck for spectacular superhero action and adventures.

Includes Spider-Man, Doctor Octopus, Mysterio and Spider-Gwen minifigures, a monster truck with super-suspension and roof-top net launcher, plus 2 buildable drones, each with 2 shooters.

Spider-Man's monster truck measures over 4 in. (12 cm) high, 5 in. (15 cm) long and 3 in. (9 cm) wide and is built to endure endless dangerous and daring adventures.

Featuring fun extras, including Spider-Gwen's skateboard and web elements, Mysterio's opalescent, domed helmet, plus money for Doctor Octopus to steal.