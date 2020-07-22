Spider-Man Armory Gets A Series 2 From Hot Toys

Hot Toys has unveiled a new Spider-Man Armory Miniature Collectible. This will mark the second armory set that Hot Toys has created from the hit PS4 Exclusive game, Marvel's Spider-Man. This miniature armory set holds 6 different costumes from multiple spider adventures. Each suit stands about 3.5 inches tall and is placed in a special armory display that has LED functionality. The six suits included in Series 2 are the Secret War Suit, the classic 90's Cyborg Spider-Man Suit, Ben Reilly's Scarlet Spider Suit, a Damaged Classic Suit, an Electrically Insulated Suit perfect to take on Electro, and the Civil War Iron Spider Armor. Each one of these suits is packed with tiny details and will be a great collectible piece to showcase Spider-Man history in any fans collection. There will also be an attachable Doc Ock tentacle to the display for that extra sinister feel.

Marvel's Spider-Man has given companies so much to work with for new collectibles. The massive selection of suits alone can span over years of Spider-Man history while not specifically impacting Marvel Comics. I feel like this collectible is a combination of the ages suits with the dimply and scene from Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse when Miles sees the Ultimate Spidey's lair. The last Armory was priced at $207 so I expect no less. Pre-orders are not live just yet but you will be able to find all Hot Toys collectibles here.

"Acclaimed action game Marvel's Spider-Man has provided our friendly neighborhood hero with a sizable arsenal of suits that could adapt to any situation. Following the release of our popular Spider-Man Armory Miniature Collectible series, Hot Toys is excited to introduce a new wave of Spider-Man Armory covering more iconic suits of the New York's favorite spider Super Hero."

"The brand new Marvel's Spider-Man Spider-Man Armory Miniature Collectible (Series 2) line-up specially features Spidey suits in miniature size including the Secret War Suit, Cyborg Spider-Man Suit, Scarlet Spider Suit, Damaged Classic Suit, Electrically Insulated Suit, and Iron Spider Armor; display heroically upright in the reimagined armory with LED light up function. Each Armory Collectible measures approximate 12cm tall, whereas each Spider-Man mini-figure measures approximately 8.5cm tall. Collectibles are available individually."

"In additional, the six-in-one set package from series 2, available only in selected markets, will exclusively include a magnetically attachable Doctor Octopus' tentacle, making a grand upgrade to the whole display! Join forces with Spider-Man as he swings through the skyscrapers in his eye-catching suits."