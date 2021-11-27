Spider-Man MCU History Arrives at Hot Toys with New Cosbi Mini

It looks like Hot Toys has plenty of collectibles coming for Spider-Man: No Way Home as more Cosbi figures are on the way. We have already seen some special holiday Cosbi figures coming soon, but standard movie designs are coming soon. This wave of Cosbi figures are dedicated to No Way Home, but there seems to be plenty of other figures from Homecoming and Far From Home included. There are five Spidey's that can be found including the Black & Gold Suit, Homemade Suit, Integrated, Black & Red, and even a classic suit with ice cream. The fun does not end there as there is also a Tony Stark exciting his suit, Iron Man Mark XLVII suit, Mysterio, and there is also one mystery Cosbi hidden in the set. All of these Hot Toys mystery collectibles are packed with detail and will be a nice addition to any home or office. These No Way Home Cosbi figures are offered through select markets, and fans can find all Hot Toys collectibles here.

"Spider-Man is swinging into the city and arriving as Hot Toys latest Cosbi line-up to showcase his Spidey outfits and iconic poses, along with his mentor Tony Stark and the villain Mysterio. Based on the hotly anticipated Spider-Man: No Way Home movie, today Hot Toys is sharing a brand new Spidey Cosbi collection transforming the fan-favorite characters to adorable miniature collectibles!"

"Spider-Man Cosbi Bobble-head collection features our neighborhood Spider-Man in different battle suits including Integrated Suit, Black & Gold Suit, Upgraded Suit, Homemade Suit, also Half masked Spider-Man, Mysterio, Iron Man Mark XLVII, Tony Stark and an exclusive version Cosbi. Each random package box includes a 7.5cm tall Cosbi collectible of your favorite characters, a special collection card, and a connectable puzzle base, comes sealed in a foil bag and blind boxed to preserve the rarity and collectability of the series. Available in selected markets only. Be sure to reserve space for the Spider-Man: No Way Home Cosbi!"