Spider-Man Noir Comes to Target with Exclusive Marvel Legends Figure

Last week, Hasbro revealed their newest Marvel Legends, which included a massive assortment of Spider-Man figures. We covered all of those reveals right here for fans who are interested. Out of all the reveals, there was only one exclusive with the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Spider-Man Noir with Spider-Ham 2-Pack. Sadly, this figure is a Target Exclusive, and like most Target exclusives, they sell out pretty fast, but this figure is incredible, and we just have to showcase it on its own.

Nicolas Cage brought Spider-Man Noir to life right before our eyes, and Hasbro translates his cartoon-style design perfectly. Spidey comes with a non-hat swappable head, gun (that can be holstered), and a Spider-Ham. The webbed suit really shines here and I really want to see more posed pictures of him. Who knows when this figure will be released as Target is terrible with actually fulfilling orders. Hell, I am still waiting on updated release dates for the Droids Boba Fett figures. Spider-Man Noir will get an in-store (maybe) December 2022 release along with his "sold out" online presence, which collectors can viewed here. All we need now is the Into the Spider-Verse Peni Parker and Sp//dr to finish off the film figures, fingers crossed!

"MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES 6-INCH 60th ANNIVERSARY SPIDER-MAN NOIR AND SPIDER-HAM 2-PACK – (HASBRO/Ages 4 & up/Approx. Retail Price: $29.99 /Available: December 2022). Fans, collectors, and kids can enjoy this MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES 60th ANNIVERSARY SPIDER-MAN NOIR AND SPIDER-HAM 2-PACK inspired by the characters' appearances in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse!"

"The 6-inch Spider-Man Noir figure features the character's distinct shadowy deco and includes a pistol and alternate head accessories, while the 6-inch scale Spider-Ham figure features deco inspired by the character's porcine appearance from the movie. In addition, the 2-pack features extensive articulation, offering dynamic posability with other Marvel Legends figures. Additional Hasbro Marvel Legends Series figures are available, celebrating 60 amazing years of Spider-Man! (Additional figures each sold separately. Subject to availability.) Includes figure and 4 accessories."