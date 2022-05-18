Spider-Man Saves the Day with New One:12 Mezco Toyz Release

Mezco Toyz has unveiled their newest Marvel Comics One:12 Collective figure with classic Spider-Man. Swinging right out of the pages of Marvel Comic, this webslinger is back and ready for action. Spidey is showcased in a fabric suit with classic webbed designs featuring bright red and blue colors, just like you need a back in the day. Mezco Toyz loaded this figure, starting with swappable parts with nine pairs of interchangeable hands, four heads including a Peter Parker head sculpt, and a light-up mask. Plenty of web accessories are also featured with a web parachute, web shield, and the classic swinging effects. Spider-Man nostalgia is also showcased here with spider-sense effect, camera, spider signal, sider tracers, and loose mask.

This figure is incredible, but one thing that is also intriguing to me is the Spider-Man villains showcased in his pictures. Green Goblin is fully revealed, but Doctor Octopus's arms are teases which makes me wonder if more classic Spidey figures are on the way. It would be sweet to see the return of some retro Marvel Comics design, and you just know they will sell. The Amazing Spider-Man Deluxe Edition One:12 Collective Mezco Toyz figure is priced at $120. He is set to release between Dec 2022 – Feb 2023, and pre-orders are live right here and at most online retailers. Go Web Go!

"Spider-Man swings into the One:12 Collective! The One:12 Collective Amazing Spider-Man evokes the nostalgic look and feel of his early appearances in his comics, suited up in a classic Spider-Man suit with web detailing and a spider insignia on his front and back. The Amazing Spider-Man figure boasts a whooping 5 head portraits! These include a light-up eyes portrait, 2 masked portraits with different eye shapes, an unmasked Peter Parker portrait, and a Spider-Sense portrait."

"Peter Parker has perfected his web formula and is brimming with all-new web accessories including a shield, parachute, body slingshot, lasso loop that attaches to the torsos of most One:12 Collective figures, a backpack that he can wear, and more. Track down the Green Goblin with the included spider-tracers or capture the perfect photo for the Daily Bugle with the included camera that can be worn around Spider-Man's neck. Part time student, scientist, and photographer – full-time superhero. With arachnid abilities, Peter Parker swings above it all as Spider-Man who lives and fights with the wisdom of "with great power comes great responsibility".

THE ONE:12 COLLECTIVE SPIDER-MAN FIGURE FEATURES:

One:12 Collective body with over 32 points of articulation

Five (5) head portraits

Hand painted authentic detailing

Approximately 16cm tall

Eighteen (18) interchangeable hands including One (1) pointing hand (R) One (1) "thumbs up" hand (R) One (1) pair of fists (L & R) One (1) pair of camera holding hands (L & R) One (1) pair of web shooting hands (L & R) One (1) pair of web holding hands (L & R) One (1) pair of grabbing hands (L & R) Three (3) pairs of posing hands (L & R)



COSTUME:

Fitted suit with spider insignia and cobweb detailing

Boots

ACCESSORIES:

One (1) Spider Sense FX

One (1) Spider-Man mask (can be held)

One (1) camera with interchangeable straps

Six (6) Spider Tracers

One (1) Spider Tracer receiver

One (1) web shield

One (1) web mask

One (1) web backpack

One (1) web parachute

One (1) web loop

One (1) web slingshot

One (1) web line with integrated posing wire

One (1) web base with cobweb detailing

One (1) One:12 Collective display base with logo

One (1) One:12 Collective adjustable display post

Each One:12 Collective The Amazing Spider-Man – Deluxe Edition figure is packaged in a collector-friendly box, designed with collectors in mind.