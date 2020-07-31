Spider-Man Scarlet Spider Gets His Own Statue with PCS Collectibles

PCS Collectible is back with another statue from the hit PlayStation 4 video game Marvels' Spider-Man. This time, we are getting the Scarlet Spider-Man costume from the iconic Clone Saga. This is a reiteration of the iconic suit from the game but it can still place sone fans. The statue stands 7.5 inches tall and shows him standing on a technology interface. The statue brings that street clothes look alive with a little modernization with the design. The iconic red and blue look is still there and any Clone Saga Spider-Man fan will want this bad boy and it will look nice to the already announced Spirit Spider statue.

Ben Reilly Spider-Man was always a fun character to come out of the crazy Clone Saga. This suit might not be specifically Ben himself but this costume is very well designed with some new modifications from the game. It really seems like Spider-Man's newest game has unlocked so many new collectibles for fans that expands and shows off his amazing wardrobe. The Marvel's Spider-Man Scarlet Spider 1/10 Scale Statue from PCS Collectibles is priced at $94.99. He is set to release between December 2020 – February 2021 and pre-orders are already live and located here. If you are dying for more Marvel's Spider-Man collectible then check out the big line up of costumes available now and coming soon from Hot Toys.

Marvel's Spider-Man (PS4) – Scarlet Spider Costume 1/10 Scale Statue

"Sideshow and PCS Collectibles present the Marvel's Spider-Man: Scarlet Spider 1:10 Scale Statue, joining the Marvel Armory Collection inspired by the hit video game, Marvel's Spider-Man. Faithfully based on the costume's in-game model, the Marvel's Spider-Man: Scarlet Spider 1:10 Scale Statue measures 7.5" tall on a circular black base that evokes the game's scientific interface."

"This highly detailed Marvel collectible portrays Spider-Man's alternate red undersuit with a blue sleeveless hoodie over the top. The hoodie features two stenciled spray-paint-styled spider symbols on the chest and the back, resting just above a utility belt brimming with tech. Specialized web cartridges form silver gauntlets around his wrist and ankles. The Scarlet Spider stands tall, fingers ready to close down on his web-shooter sensors in his palms."

"Marvel's Spider-Man: Scarlet Spider 1:10 Scale Statue joins the Marvel Armory Collection alongside the Marvel's Spider-Man: Advanced Suit 1:10 Scale Statue and the Marvel's Spider-Man: Spirit Spider Suit Statue. Assemble a roster of Peter Parker's unlockable costumes with this exciting collectible offering for Marvel fans and gamers alike! Upgrade your armory and web up the Marvel's Spider-Man: Scarlet Spider 1:10 Scale Statue by PCS Collectibles today."