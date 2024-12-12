Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Legends, spider-man

Spider-Man Unlimited Comes to Marvel Legends with New Figure

Hasbro is stepping into the Spider-Verse once again with a new selection of Legends figure featuring Spider-Man and his villains

Article Summary Hasbro unveils a new Spider-Man Unlimited figure in the Marvel Legends series.

Features iconic nano-tech suit and web cape, from the 1999 animated series.

Sculpted for the Marvel Legends Retro Spider-Man line with card back packaging.

Pre-order now for $24.99; figure releases in Spring 2025 through major retailers.

Spider-Man Unlimited was a short-lived animated series from 1999–2001 that added a cosmic twist to the Spider-Man mythos. Peter Parker is searching for the astronaut John Jameson, the son of J. Jonah Jameson, who has gone missing. His search accidentally takes him to space and to Counter-Earth, a parallel planet on the far side of the sun. Spider-man dons a new suit featuring nanotechnology-based standards and comes face to face with the High Evolutionary. He rules this new Earth with animal-human hybrids, and Carnage and Venom are not far behind, following the trail of Spider-Man into the unknown.

This cartoon only lasted one season, but it was an impressive series to watch that added not only a new suit but a fun mythos to the growing Spider-Verse. Hasbro is now stepping into the Spider-Verse once again as they debut their new wave of Marvel Legends figure,s including Spider-Man Unlimited! His suit has been nicely crafted, showing off nano-tech designs with a web cape. Hasbro has also made him part of the Marvel Legends Retro Spider-Man line, so he will get his own card back packaging. Pre-orders are already live online at most retailers, including Hasbro Pulse, for $24.99, and he is set for a Spring 2025 release.

Spider-Man Unlimited Comes to Life with Marvel Legends

"Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with Hasbro Marvel Legends Spider-Man Unlimited figure! This collectible 6-inch scale Marvel figure is detailed to look like the character from Marvel's Spider-Man comics. This Spider-Man action figure is fully articulated with premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs. Marvel action figure set comes with 4 alternate hand accessories."

MARVEL COMICS-INSPIRED ACCESSORIES: Officially licensed Hasbro Marvel Legends set comes with 4 accessories, including alternate hands

NANO-TECH SPIDER-MAN: Peter Parker suits up to battle against Carnage and other unearthly enemies as Spider-Man Unlimited

BUILD A MULTIVERSE OF MARVEL COLLECTIBLES: Add Spider-Man Unlimited to your collection of retro-inspired Spider-Man Marvel Legends Series figures (Each sold separately. Subject to availability)

