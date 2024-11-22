Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Legends

Spider-Man (Upgraded Suit) Returns with New Marvel Legends Legacy

Hasbro is back with a new set of legacy Marvel Legends including the return of Spider-Man from the events of Far From Home

Article Summary Spider-Man returns with a new Marvel Legends Legacy action figure by Hasbro, inspired by Far From Home.

Features Spider-Man's sleek red and black Upgraded Suit with swappable hands and a web line for dynamic poses.

Pre-order available for $24.99, with a release in April 2025, and in-store availability by Spring 2025.

Perfect for collectors, the figure stands 6 inches tall, with premium articulation and design detail.

Hasbro is back with some brand new Marvel Legends Legacy releases for new collectors to get their hands on. These "legacy" releases are meant to get some popular Marvel Studios figures back into the wild and constantly on shelves at retail stores. There are currently two Legacy figures out on shelves now with Iron Man and Iron Spider from Avengers: Endgame. These are the same figures that have been released before, but with new packaging, and now a new Spider-Man is swinging on in. Return to the events of Far From Home as Peter wears his new Upgraded Suit, featuring that sleek red and black design. This figure is simple, sweet, and a perfect collectible to get new collectors into the world of Marvel Legends. Spidey will just come with a pair of swappable web shooter hands and a web line to help capture some fun sider poses. Collectors can pre-order this figure right now at most online retailers like Hasbro Pulse for $24.99 with an April 2025 release. However, this figure should be fully stocked on shelves in Spring 2025 for new collectors to be able to buy right off the shelf.

Marvel Legends Series Spider-Man (Upgraded Suit)

"Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with Hasbro Marvel Legends Spider-Man action figure! This collectible 6-inch scale Marvel figure is detailed to look like the character's appearance in Marvel Studios' Spider-Man: Far From Home. Spider-Man figure is fully articulated with premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs."

MARVEL STUDIOS' SPIDER-MAN: FAR FROM HOME: Collectible figure is inspired by Spider-Man's appearance in Marvel Studios' Spider-Man: Far From Home

UPGRADED SPIDER SUIT: Using the web technology he invented combined with the resources from one of Tony Stark's labs, Peter Parker builds a new high-tech suit from the ground up

BUILD A MULTIVERSE OF MARVEL COLLECTIBLES: Add to your collection of Marvel Studios -inspired Marvel Legends Series figures and Spider-Man action figures (Each sold separately. Subject to availability)

