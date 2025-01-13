Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: Batman Forever, dc comics, spin master

Spin Master Unveils New Batman Forever DC Comics Retro Collection

Dive into the past and revisit a classic era of Gotham City with Spin Master as they returns to Batman Forever with a new retro line

Article Summary Spin Master relaunches Batman Forever with new retro action figures.

Val Kilmer's iconic Batman returns in 5-inch collectible form.

Target Exclusive figures feature 90s style and retro packaging.

Collect characters like Batman, Riddler, Robin, and Two-Face.

Spin Master has surprised Batman and DC Comics fans this past weekend with the return of Batman Forever. Val Kilmer was the third man to don the cowl, behind Adam West and Michael Keaton. Batman Forever returned fans to a familiar Burton-styled Gotham City, with new villains and over-the-top action. Throughout the film, Val Kilmer's Batman struggles with his dual identity, seemingly unable to balance Bruce Wayne's personal struggles and Batman's responsibility. This was amazing to see on screen, as it is something that was never touched on before, only adding to the depth of the Dark Knight.

This beloved film is a key stable to the Caped Crusaders legacy, and now Spin Master is taking collectors back to the 90s with a new Retro Collection. This series of figures returns that iconic style of 90s action figures in a 5" scale. The Retro Collection will have 5 points of articulation and collector-grade Batman Forever themed packaging. This series will be a Target Exclusive and can be found in stores right now for $8.99 each. Be on the lookout for more figures in this collection, including Robin, Riddler, and Two-Face.

DC Comics Batman Val Kilmer as Batman Retro Collection

"Dive into nostalgia with Target's Exclusive Retro Action Figures from the DC Comics Retro Collection. Each 5-inch figure is a tribute to the iconic Batman film series, featuring classic characters such as Batman, The Riddler, and Robin to collect. Designed with precision and attention to detail, these figures embody the spirit and style of 90s Batman films. Crafted for collectors and fans alike, these figures come in specially designed retro packaging that fits seamlessly into any collector's display!"

Each figure features a detailed 5-inch design, true to the iconic retro styling of the 90s Batman film series

With 5 points of articulation, it's perfect for both play and display!

These figures are an essential part of the DC Retro Collection, celebrating classic Batman characters with collector-grade packaging.

