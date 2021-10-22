Squid Game Funko Pops Are On The Way Already

Squid Game has taken the world by storm, as it is now the most-watched Netflix show of all time, a stunning achievement that almost nobody saw coming. So much so that Netflix was caught off guard for merch for the show, but there is one company that always seems to be right there and ready, and that is Funko, of course. They have their first of what is sure to be many waves of Squid Game Pops coming soon, including two exclusives: one for Walmart and one for the Funko Shop. Walmart will also have two packs available, a four-pack and a three-pack. You can see the new figures down below.

Squid Game Overload Is Heading Our Way

"What happens when a mysterious invitation is sent to people at risk who are in dire need of money? The games begin. Enforce the game rules and keep your Squid Game collection under control with the Walmart exclusive, square rank Pop! Masked Manager. Collect all Squid Game Pop! figures who will be in your winner's circle? Vinyl figure is approximately 4-inches tall."

I am only personally through four episodes of the show, and it is fine. When they are in the Squid Game proper, it is very interesting but loses all my interest when they leave the game in the early episodes. Mostly because I find the main character Seong Gi-hun, Player 456, very uninteresting and unlikeable, but what do I know? It is obviously not a popular opinion. What do you all think?

And are you ready for all of the Squid Game merch that is going to be pumped out over the next year? Let us know below, and if you want these Pops, go Seong Gi-hun to preorder. They are up right now.