Posted in: Collectibles, Star Ace Toys | Tagged: ghostbusters, star ace toys
Star Ace Toys Debuts New 1/6 Ghostbusters Peter Venkman Figure
It is time to bust some ghosts as the legendary Ghostbusters are back and with a new set of 1/6 scale figures from Star Ace Toys
Bill Murray is Peter Venkman, and he is a key and original member of the Ghostbusters from 1984. Star Ace Toys has unveiled that the Ghostbusters are back as they unveiled a new set of 1/6 scale figures. Only two figures have been revealed with Winston and, of course, the man of the hour, Peter Venkman. This wisecracking, laid-back member of the Ghostbusters team is a parapsychologist by trade and brings a more skeptical perspective to the world of the paranormal. His humor, charm, and sarcasm make him stand out compared to his other paranormal-loving and serious colleagues.
Star Ace Toys has Venkman suiting up once again with a new 1/6 scale figure that has 30 points of articulation and a fabric-tailored Ghostbusters jumpsuit. As for accessories, he will come with a Ghost Sniffer, a radio, and a Proton Pack that will light up and come with an attachable Proton Beam. Pre-orders for this new line of 1/6 scale Ghostbusters are already live on Star Ace for $284.99 with a Q1 2024 release. Be on the lookout for Winston Zeddmore with Egon and Stantz arriving later on down the line.
Ghostbusters 1/6 Collectible Figure: Peter Venkman
"Ghostbusters" (1984) is a classic supernatural comedy film directed by Ivan Reitman and written by Dan Aykroyd and Harold Ramis. The movie blends comedy, science fiction, and horror elements, creating a unique and enduring film that has become a cultural phenomenon. Star Ace is proud to release the legend figures of Ghostbusters in 1/6 scale collectible action figure from the movie of original Ghostbusters(1984). It features a highly detailed likeness head sculpt, tailored costumes, fully articulated body and various realistic accessories."
Accessories
- One (1) set of Proton Pack equipped with The Cyclotron and Power cell which have working light operated by a switch.The Proton Gun which has working light that light up operated by a switch.
- One (1) set of Proton Beam which can be assembled to the Proton Gun.
- One (1) Ghost Sniffer
- One (1) Radio Set with Holster
- One (1) yellow rubber connector
- One (1) light grey pistol belt
- One (1) Key Fob
- One (1) 1 Belt Gizmo with Holster and 1 Daughterboard
- One (1) Figure Stand Product