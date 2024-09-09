Posted in: Collectibles, Star Ace Toys | Tagged: ghostbusters, star ace toys

Star Ace Toys Debuts New 1/6 Ghostbusters Peter Venkman Figure

It is time to bust some ghosts as the legendary Ghostbusters are back and with a new set of 1/6 scale figures from Star Ace Toys

Bill Murray is Peter Venkman, and he is a key and original member of the Ghostbusters from 1984. Star Ace Toys has unveiled that the Ghostbusters are back as they unveiled a new set of 1/6 scale figures. Only two figures have been revealed with Winston and, of course, the man of the hour, Peter Venkman. This wisecracking, laid-back member of the Ghostbusters team is a parapsychologist by trade and brings a more skeptical perspective to the world of the paranormal. His humor, charm, and sarcasm make him stand out compared to his other paranormal-loving and serious colleagues.

Star Ace Toys has Venkman suiting up once again with a new 1/6 scale figure that has 30 points of articulation and a fabric-tailored Ghostbusters jumpsuit. As for accessories, he will come with a Ghost Sniffer, a radio, and a Proton Pack that will light up and come with an attachable Proton Beam. Pre-orders for this new line of 1/6 scale Ghostbusters are already live on Star Ace for $284.99 with a Q1 2024 release. Be on the lookout for Winston Zeddmore with Egon and Stantz arriving later on down the line.

Ghostbusters 1/6 Collectible Figure: Peter Venkman

"Ghostbusters" (1984) is a classic supernatural comedy film directed by Ivan Reitman and written by Dan Aykroyd and Harold Ramis. The movie blends comedy, science fiction, and horror elements, creating a unique and enduring film that has become a cultural phenomenon. Star Ace is proud to release the legend figures of Ghostbusters in 1/6 scale collectible action figure from the movie of original Ghostbusters(1984). It features a highly detailed likeness head sculpt, tailored costumes, fully articulated body and various realistic accessories."

Accessories

One (1) set of Proton Pack equipped with The Cyclotron and Power cell which have working light operated by a switch.The Proton Gun which has working light that light up operated by a switch.

One (1) set of Proton Beam which can be assembled to the Proton Gun.

One (1) Ghost Sniffer

One (1) Radio Set with Holster

One (1) yellow rubber connector

One (1) light grey pistol belt

One (1) Key Fob

One (1) 1 Belt Gizmo with Holster and 1 Daughterboard

One (1) Figure Stand Product

