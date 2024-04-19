Posted in: Collectibles, Hiya Toys | Tagged: hiya toys, star trek

Star Trek (2009) Dr. McCoy Joins Hiya Toys Super Exquisite 1/12 Series

Get ready to explore the unknown and step into the final frontier with Hiya Tis and their new 1/12 Star Trek figures

Article Summary Hiya Toys releases 1/12 scale Dr. McCoy figure from 2009 Star Trek film.

Included are swappable heads, various hands, and iconic Star Trek accessories.

Dr. McCoy's attire is detailed with a fabric outfit from the medical and science division.

Available for pre-order now, Dr. McCoy set to beam into collections Q1 2025.

Get ready to beam up more 1/12 scale collectibles into your Star Trek collection as Hiya Toys has a new release. Hiya Toys is back with a new Exquisite Super Series figure as Dr. McCoy from the 2009 reboot Star Trek film is back and ready for action. Coming in at 6.2 inches tall, Dr. McCoy will have a detailed fabric outfit capturing his iconic blue medical and science personnel crew suit. Collectors will be able to board the U.S.S. Enterprise with this highly detailed figure that will come with two swappable head sculpts a variety of hands, and an assortment of signature Star Trek accessories. This will include some medical items, a phaser, a communicator, and a themed display base. If you are a diehard fan of the Chris Pine Star Trek films, this figure is a must for your growing collection, and be on the lookout for more 1/12 scale figures arriving in the future, like Spock, as well as previous releases like Captain Kirk. Pre-orders are live right on Hiya Toys for McCoy for $89.99 with a Q1 2025 release date.

HIYA Exquisite Super Series Star Trek (2009) McCoy

"Dr.McCoy often using his sense of humour and clinical experience to ease tensions between Kirk and other crew, he is Kirk's confidant and loyal supporter throughout the film. This brand-new Dr. McCoy action figure stands at 160mm tall and faithfully reproduces his appearance from Star Trek 2009. He is dressed in the iconic blue uniform representing medical and science personnel. The clothes, jeans are all made from real cloth, ensuring both superior poseability and aesthetic appeal."

"As for accessories, Dr. McCoy comes with finely detailed two different medicine injections, medical detector set, phaser pistol, and more.With a highly posable body, 8x interchangeable hands , and 2x interchangeable heads allowing you to recreate various dynamic action poses from the movie. A special stand featuring the Star Trek logo, fully immersing you in the ambiance of the Star Trek universe."

