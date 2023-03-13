Star Trek Gets Sexy with New Kotobukiya's Bishoujo Statue Series It is time to board the Enterprise once again and look good while doing it as Kotobukiya is bringing Star Trek to the world of Bishoujo

It looks like Kotobukiya is entering Space, The Final Frontier, as they unveil their latest statue collection. The world of Star Trek is coming to life like never before as the legendary sci-fi series join the Bishoujo collection. Star Trek: The Original Series kicks everything off as a Vulcan Science Officer is getting a sexy upgrade. This lucky officer is getting a Spock-inspired design wearing that signature blue uniform and posing with the Live Long and Prosper greeting. She comes in at 8.58″ tall, features a terrain display base, and is highly detailed. It looks like plenty more of these Star Trek characters will be getting these sexy upgrades, and Kirk has to be next. Star Trek fans can snag up this beauty for $129.99, she is set to release in September this year and can be found right here.

Kotobukiya Enters Sexy Space, The Final Frontier

"Since the broadcast of the television series in 1966, Star Trek continues to live on as a legend in American history. This grand adventure follows the crew of the USS Enterprise (NCC-1701) as they journey through unknown planets and encounter intelligent life. What unfolded in this widely acclaimed drama resounded in the hearts of many, and now Star Trek: The Original Series has finally come to Kotobukiya."

I"n the first season of this series, a total of three statues will be developed. After careful consideration, the first piece features an extraterrestrial being who is known for being a friend of the people of Earth, with a noble spirit that values logical thinking–the Vulcan science officer. Under illustrator Shunya Yamashita's skilled hand, the characteristic pointed ears, arched eyebrows, and evenly cut hairstyle have been faithfully maintained, while a new artistic flair has been added to the design."

"She comes to life making the familiar and iconic Vulcan salute that all fans have surely tried at least once. Her cute and new retro design has a fun catchiness, allowing anyone to enjoy the world of the series, while also beaming her up from the era of the 60s to the present day. Her base features the surface of a planet from the series, made up of rock and sand, which allows fans to enjoy being a member of the landing party with this figure."