Star Trek: Lower Decks: You Too Can Own Commemorative Tom Paris Plate

With the release of the official season two trailer for Lower Decks from Paramount+, the official Star Trek website will allow fans to own their very own Tom Paris commemorative plate. Yes, Voyager star Robert Duncan McNeill is reprising the role for everyone's favorite lieutenant-turned-ensign-turned-lieutenant, and you can own his animated likeness. "Celebrate one of Starfleet's finest! Own your very own Tom Paris plate, coming soon from @TrekUnlimited 💫 #StarTrek #StarTrekLowerDecks https://bit.ly/TomParisPlate", the official franchise Twitter wrote accompanied by a video.

Own a Piece of Star Trek History

The first shot features the edge of the plate with the character's name on the bottom of the plate, followed by a shot of the top angle featuring the Starfleet insignia and a glimpse of his shiny blond hair. It then cuts to a title card, "A STARFLEET LEGEND," followed by a closeup of his original ship, the U.S.S. Voyager then his youthful animated face. Another title card says "FOREVER ENSHRINED" before we finally get a full plate shot of the Voyager and Paris with his left thumb up with continued front rotation as we behold the glory of the full plate. The video closes out saying it's exclusively available at Star Trek Unlimited.

The Tom Paris plate, which features the helmsman, includes one commemorative plate and stand, measures at eight inches in diameter, and has genuine gold gilding around the rim so you can show off to your fellow Trekkies on your latest impulse buy. The Star Trek site will start taking pre-orders on August 11, and production is limited to 47 firing days. While we don't know the extent of McNeill's involvement, he does have a few lines offering words of encouragement from his plate form saying, "Come on! You've been in tougher spots than this" as Boimler (Jack Quaid) thanks him in his likely hallucinated state. Paris follows up with, "I am worried about the fumes in here though, you know, since you're talking to a plate" while stuck in the Jeffrey's Tube with him. Season two of Star Trek: Lower Decks premieres on August 12 on Paramount+.