Star Wars: Acolyte The Stranger Rises with New Black Series Figure

New San Diego Comic Con 2025 reveals are already live and ready for pre-order including new Star Wars: The Black Series figures

Article Summary The Stranger (Qimir) from Star Wars: The Acolyte gets his first Black Series action figure from Hasbro

Figure features unmasked head, removable helmet, fabric robe, and dual red lightsabers for display

Pre-orders are open now for $24.99, ahead of the official November 2025 Star Wars release date

Premium 6-inch collectible with series-accurate details, ideal for Star Wars fans and collectors

The Stranger, also known as Qimir, is the mysterious and menacing Sith-like villain from Star Wars: The Acolyte. Played by Manny Jacinto, Qimir first appears as a sly, smooth-talking apothecary with a mischievous streak. However, it's soon revealed he is the deadly Sith pulling the strings in the background as The Stranger. This deadly dark side Force user is hiding behind a fearsome cortosis helmet that can short-circuit lightsabers. Wielding a unique red lightsaber with a detachable shoto blade, he uses stealth, speed, and brutal precision to overwhelm a variety of Jedi, including Padawan Jecki and Jedi Knight Yord.

The Stranger was easily the star of Star Wars: The Acolyte, and now he is finally getting his own The Black Series figure from Hasbro. Qimir will feature an unmasked head sculpt with removable helmet as well as plastic and fabric robe elements. He will also feature red lightsabers to help strike down anyone who gets in his way. This will be a great figure to add to your Star Wars mythos. Pre-orders are already live for $24.99, and he is set for a November 2025 release date.

Star Wars: The Black Series – The Stranger (Qimir)

"The Black Series includes 6 inch action figures, vehicles, and roleplay items from the 40-plus-year legacy of the STAR WARS Galaxy, letting fans create galactic scenes with a faithfulness to STAR WARS comic books, movies, series, and more. With exquisite features and decoration, The Black Series embodies the quality and realism that STAR WARS devotees love. May the Force be with you!"

STAR WARS: THE ACOLYTE™: This in 6-inch scale figure is inspired by the popular live-action series on Disney+ – a great gift for collectors and fans ages 4 and up

PREMIUM DESIGN & DECO: Fans can display this 6 inch figure (15 cm) – with series-inspired deco and photoreal design – in their collections

CHARACTER-INSPIRED ACCESSORIES: This Qimir figure comes with an alternate portrait head and two red Lightsabers™

