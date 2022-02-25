Star Wars Ahoska Tano Duels Darth Maul with Sideshow Diorama

Sideshow Collectibles is capturing one of the climactic scenes from the final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars. Ahsoka Tano makes her return to join the 332nd with the Siege of Mandalore, and she must take the one and only Darth Maul. Coming in at 20' tall and 14.55" wide, Sideshow Collectibles feature Ahsoka and Maul in the Throne Room with impressive detail, incredible color, and it keeps that iconic The Clone Wars animation alive. Both characters are displayed in an action stance with both lightsabers at the ready. This is a perfect statue for The Clone Wars fans, and it will be one hell of a centerpiece for any fan of both Ahsoka and Darth Maul. The Ahsoka Tano vs. Darth Maul Star Wars Diorama Statue from Sideshow Collectibles is priced at $595. The statue is set to release between September – December 2022, and pre-orders are already live and collectors can find them located here.

"I see the Padawan needs one … last … lesson!" Sideshow presents the Ahsoka Tano™ vs Darth Maul™ Diorama, a dramatic new Star Wars™ collectible spotlighting an iconic lightsaber duel between two fan-favorite characters. Inspired by their fateful confrontation in Star Wars: The Clone Wars™, the Ahsoka Tano vs Darth Maul Diorama measures 20" tall and 14.55" wide, set against a Mandalore™ throne room environment base. Shattered windows and scorch marks on the throne set the scene of a high-octane battle in progress, as the ex-Padawan™ and former Sith™ go toe to toe in a graceful, skillful clash of Force-wielding ideals and lightsaber blades."

"The polystone Ahsoka Tano vs Darth Maul Diorama features two fully sculpted figures with detailed costumes and paint application based on their animated appearances. Darth Maul's design includes his signature black and red Zabrak™ markings, a horned portrait, a black and brown bodysuit, and cybernetic legs. As a Togruta™, Ahsoka Tano has an orange complexion with white facial markings, her white and blue montrals™ and lekku™, and she wears a blue costume with silver armor accents. The duo's unique lightsaber blades are sculpted with a sweeping visual effect to give the impression of active movement as they duel their way through the Mandalorian™ chamber. Packed with power and personality, this Star Wars diorama is a must-have centerpiece for any fan's shelf. Bring the epic battle from Mandalore to your Star Wars collection with the Ahsoka Tano vs Darth Maul Diorama today."