Star Wars Battlefront II Lambert Seeker ARC Trooper Debuts from Hasbro

Your Clone Trooper collection is getting about to get a new addition as Hasbro reveals their newest Gaming Greats figure. Coming out of their The Vintage Collection line, a new ARC Trooper from Star Wars: Battlefront II has arrived with the debut of the Lambert Seeker. This Infiltrator Reinforcement Trooper is ready to take on the Separatist Army like never before in 3.75" format. This figure will be a general release and will feature an inspired deco from Battlefront II and will come with two pistols and a rifle. Hasbro has allowed fans to display him with or without his helmet, which is awash a bonus for The Vintage Collection. The Star Wars The Vintage Collection Gaming Greats ARC Trooper (Lambent Seeker) is priced at $25.99 and set to release by October 2022. Pre-orders are live right here, and be on the lookout for the other exclusive Battlefront II ARC Troopers coming soon.

"ARC TROOPER (LAMBENT SEEKER): The Lambent Seeker can be found as part of the Infiltrator Reinforcement unit for the Galactic Republic with the other ARC Troopers in this multi-player game across 3 eras, Star Wars Battlefront II

VINTAGE-INSPIRED PACKAGING: The Vintage Collection 3.75-inch scale classic Star Wars figures and vehicles feature original Kenner branding (Each sold separately. Subject to availability.)

CLASSIC STAR WARS FIGURE: This ARC Trooper (Lambent Seeker) action figure is inspired by the character in Star Wars Battlefront II, and makes a great gift for Star Wars collectors and fans ages 4 and up

GAME-BASED CHARACTER-INSPIRED ACCESSORIES: This The Vintage Collection action figure comes with 5 entertainment-inspired accessories that make a great addition to any Star Wars collection

PREMIUM DESIGN AND ARTICULATION: Highly articulated with fully poseable head, arms, and legs, the ARC Trooper (Lambent Seeker) figure can be displayed in action figure and vehicle collections"