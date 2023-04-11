Star Wars Black Krrsantan Vintage Collection Figure Unveiled by Hasbro Hasbro has revealed an impressive amount of new reveals during Star Wars Celebration including the Vintage debut of Black Krrsantan

At long last, Hasbro is finally giving Star Wars fans more The Vintage Collection figures for The Book of Boba Fett. With the release of The Book of Boba Fett Jabba's Throne Room playset in the Fall you would expect more figures would be on the way. So far, we only have Boba and Fennec Shand to fill the set, but now a new member of Boba's Court has arrived. Black Krrsantan just revived a new The Black Series figure, and now he is joining The Vintage Collection. This gladiator wookie is getting that Vintage Collection "deluxe" windowless release is bulky and packed with detail. His sculpt is fantastic and will come with plenty of themed Star Wars pieces to enhance that Throne Room. Black Krrsantan is priced at $27.99, is set for Fall 2023, and is set to go live for pre-order today (4/11) at 1 PM EST here and at most online retailers.

The Fury of Black Krrsantan Returns to Hasbro

"STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION KRRSANTAN – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $27.99 / Available: Fall 2023). A former gladiator turned deadly bounty hunter, Krssantan is a towering black-furred Wookiee who made a name for himself in the criminal underworld with his intimidating presence and raw strength. Fans can celebrate the legacy of STAR WARS, the action-and-adventure-packed space saga from a galaxy far, far away with this premium deluxe 3.75-inch scale STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION KRRSANTAN figure inspired by the character's appearance in STAR WARS: THE BOOK OF BOBA FETT."

"This figure features premium deluxe detail and design with more detail than the standard Vintage Collection figure as well as packaging inspired by the original Kenner packaging and branding. Includes figure and 9 entertainment-inspired accessories. Available for pre-order 4/11 at 1 pm ET exclusively at Hasbro Pulse and most major retailers."