Star Wars Celebration 22' – The Force is Strong with RockLove

Star Wars Celebration is finally over, and it was truly loaded with some impressive booths, panels, and reveals. Luckily, Bleeding Cool was able to attend, and we got to see some of these reveals and booths up close and in person. We did get to meet up with RockLove at the event which has been dishing out some truly impressive Star Wars Jewelry over the past year. The Kyber Crystal Collection has been a massive hit for RockLove, showing iconic lightsabers from all over the Star Wars franchise. We have covered plenty of the reveals on the site as well as even reviewed the Kylo Ren Kyber Crystal necklace, which can be viewed here. To make things even better, we talked to the wonderful and talented RockLove CEO and Designer Allison Cimino! She spoke to us about their newest Star Wars releases and what goes into making a jewelry line like this.

Q: "So how did you decide which characters are going to get their Kyber Crystals represented?"

A: "Every character is getting its moment. So we first started out with pairs, so the most iconic firsts were Luke and Vader. We actually did Skywalker Legacy because we wanted to embrace both the green lightsaber and the blue light. Since then it has been different pair up Rey and Kylo Ren, Ahsoka and the Darksaber, then recently was Green (lightsaber) Luke and Leia."

Their newest set of Kyber Crystals was showcased even further at Star Wars Celebration, and it is titled the Jedi Master Collection. This is the most we have seen in one release, with plenty of focus on iconic Jedi Knights and Masters from the Republic Era. Mace Windu, Yoda, Anakin, and Obi-Wan Kenobi are all represented here, giving Star Wars fans much more to choose from. RockLove wanted to make sure Obi-Wan and Anakin had their presence in the line before Obi-Wan Kenobi hit television screens. All of these necklaces feature a colorful crystal showing off a beautifully sculpted lightsaber hilt matching each crystal color. They all have adjustable slide knot cords and are comfy yet stylish to help show off that Star Wars fandom to any fans. We then went on to ask.

Q: "How do you decide what design you want to adapt when it comes to jewelry and not just Star Wars, but other licenses? Since it is not the same thing as drawing art or even making a t-shirt, it is a completely different form of art."

A: "My background and passion are in lost-wax casting which is very sculptural. So I love to create pieces that tell a story in 3D and are functional miniature pieces of art. My calling card is articulations so that there is something that flips or opens, or spins, and that helps tells a story. When you wear it is an invitation to express show your love for the fandom to someone else when you show this neat articulation."

"Kyber Crystals were the one thing that spoke to me as a jeweler and crystal lover. It is so difficult to find something that hasn't been manufactured for the past 40-plus years. So I was very excited to do Kyber Crystals and then the incredibly detailed and iconic hilts that come with each saber. So it was a mash-up of this Kyber Crystal that each person is attuned to the lightsaber hilt and all of its recognizable detail, shape for the wearer and what the character represents which is meaningful to them."

It is pretty incredible that RockLove has really managed to capture the market with something unique to the Star Wars brand. Kyber Crystals are not new to the lore, but we are starting to dive deeper into the mythos of the lightsaber. New entries in Marvel Comics, movies, and films, have expanded our knowledge of these lightsaber crystals and RockLove is bringing them to life with a jewelry line that any fan can wear. It was a pleasure to hear what RockLove had to say, and all of the Star Wars Kyber Crystal Collection is up for purchase right here. I am sure plenty more Kyber Crystals are on the way, and it might be a long shot, but a split red/blue Anakin/Vader crystal would be incredible to see in the future. May the Force be With You.