Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: hot toys, star wars

Star Wars Death Trooper Arise from the Grave with New Hot Toys Figure

Return to the events of Star Wars: Ahsoka with Hot Toys as they debut a brand new 1/6 figure right from the grave with the Death Trooper

Article Summary Hot Toys debuts a new 1/6 scale Death Trooper figure, recreating the undead forces from Star Wars: Ahsoka.

Captured in gruesome detail, this exclusive figure features cracked armor, decaying jaw, and red bandages.

Limited to 2,000 pieces, the figure is available only in select markets through Sideshow Collectibles for $275.

The highly accurate collectible stands approximately 31cm tall and includes two blasters and interchangeable helmets.

Hot Toys has unveiled its latest Star Wars figure as fans get to return to the events of the DIsney+ series Ashoka. Grand Admiral Thrawn is back, and with the help of Dathomir Witches, he has a new undead army to back his return to the galaxy. One of them is a true Death Trooper, riding up from the grave, and Hot Toys captures all the gruesome details. After being exiled to a new galaxy, most of the troopers on board Thrawn's Star Destroyer died and had their armored shattered. Their armor has now been patched up with red bandages and gold filler. Rising from the gray, the Death Trooper will come with two blasters as well s two different helmets including one showing the monster underneath. Releasing as a Hot Toys Exclusive, this disinter trooper will be limited to only 2,000 pieces and will be only offered at select markets. A waitlist is already live through Sideshow Collectibles for $275 with a March 2025 release date.

Star Wars: Ahsoka – Death Trooper 1/6th Scale Figure

"Elite Imperial soldiers, Death Troopers are encased in specialized stormtrooper armor with a dark, ominous gleam. Under the command of Grand Admiral Thrawn, two deadly Death Troopers were deployed to stop Ezra Bridger and Sabine Wren in a fierce battle. To further expand the Ahsoka collectibles series, Hot Toys is pleased to officially present the new 1/6th scale Death Trooper collectible figure! It's an exclusive figure with limited quantity of 2,000 units available only in selected markets."

"The highly-accurate collectible figure is specially designed based on the appearance of the Death Troopers in Ahsoka. It is approximately 31cm tall, featuring a unique cracked armor design with weathering effects and bronze paint applications, interchangeable damaged helmet revealing the decaying jaw underneath, red fabric ribbons wrapped around the body, a blaster rifle, and a display stand."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!