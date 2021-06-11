Star Wars Fan Vote Republic Trooper Figure Deploys With Hasbro

Hasbro recently revealed the Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Fan Vote winner with the Republic Trooper. This popular character came out of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic and made quite the name for himself with his very own cinematic masterpiece. Originally releases in 2012, this trooper is back and ready to deploy into the battlefield once again as a Hasbro Pulse and shopDisney exclusive. The figure is loaded with accessories with a baster, knife, laser cannon, and he features a removable helmet.

The Knights of the Old Republic has a massive fanbase, so it is not a surpass this figure one. Hasbro did mention that the card back could change by his new release showing a difference between the two releases. Pre-orders are set to go up through Hasbro Pulse here, which is live here with it going in and out of stock. The Trooper is also going to be exclusive with shopDisney, so be on the lookout online here for an online drop in the future. The Star Wars Republic Trooper is set to release in June 2022, so I can imagine more pre-order opportunities will arise in the coming months.

"Troopers can unleash unrivaled firepower against their enemies in the multiplayer story-driven adventure game Star Wars: The Old Republic Celebrate the legacy of Star Wars, the action-and-adventure-packed space saga from a galaxy far, far away, with premium 3.75-inch scale figures and vehicles from Star Wars The Vintage Collection. Figures feature premium detail and design across product and packaging inspired by the original line, as well as the entertainment-inspired collector grade deco that fans have come to know and love. (Additional products each sold separately. Subject to availability.)"

"Featuring premium detail and design across multiple points of articulation inspired by Star Wars: The Old Republic, this collectible Star Wars The Vintage Collection 3.75-inch-scale figure makes a great gift for Star Wars fans and collectors."

Includes: figure and 7 accessories.