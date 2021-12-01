Star Wars Force Unleashed Imperial Senate Guard Arrives from Hasbro

The Hasbro Star Wars team is back with yet another repaint figure, and this one even removes the extra fabric for an upcharge. The Imperial Senate Guard comes to us from the hit and beloved video game Star Wars: The Force Unleashed and is part of GameStop's exclusive Gaming Greats line. Standing 6 inches tall, the Imperial Senate Guards impose the will of the Emperor and put up quite the fight. These enemies will make fun army builders for fans; now we just need Hasbro to give Star Wars fans what they want with a 6" Starkiller The Black Series figure. The blue repainted figure is priced at a whopping $26.99, will release in August 2022, and pre-orders can be sure secured online here or in store. I hope Hasbro can focus on the actual Gaming Greats with more figures from Republic Commander, The Force Unleashed, and Knights of the Old Republic.

"The video game The Force Unleashed follows Darth Vader's secret apprentice, who is trained to destroy Jedi, while Imperial Senate Guards impose the will of the Emperor on the galaxy. The 6-inch-scale Black Series figure is detailed to look like the Imperial Senate Guard character from The Force Unleashed video game, featuring premium detail and multiple points of articulation."

Imperial Senate Guard – Star Wars: The Force Unleashed follows Darth Vader's secret apprentice, trained to hunt down Jedi, while Imperial Senate Guards impose the will of the Emperor on the galaxy

The Force Unleashed – Fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the Star Wars Galaxy with this premium Imperial Senate Guard toy, inspired by the Star Wars: The Force Unleashed video game

Premium Articulation and Detailing – Star Wars fans can display this fully articulated figure featuring poseable head, arms, legs, and premium deco, in their action figure and vehicle collection