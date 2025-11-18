Posted in: Collectibles, Disney Parks and Stores | Tagged: disney, star wars

Star Wars Galactic Archive Series Loth-Cat Comes to Disney Parks

A new Galaxy’s Edge collectible is here with the new Loth-Cat Plush Figure with Sound Effects part of the Star Wars Galactic Archive Series

Loth‑cats first appeared in the hit animated series Star Wars Rebels on Lothal, the Outer Rim planet. They are small, furred feline creatures with large ears, sharp teeth, and long tails. Loth-cats were a fan-favorite creature for the series, and they made their jump into live-action with The Mandalorian (Season 1, Episode 4). It even returned for another live-action Star Wars series, Ahsoka, and this one was brought to life using a real animatronic built by Legacy Effects. This type of model is now coming to life as Disney Parks unveils its newest Galactic Archive Series collectible.

The Loth-Cat is a premium reproduction featuring simulated fur throughout its body and screen-accurate details. It will have touch sensors on its back, head, and chest that will deliver realistic sound effects and purring. This creature will feature poseable and articulated elements, and it will come with its own custom carrying case packaging. Collectors can now bring home their very own Star Wars screen-accurate Loth-cat for $99.99, and fans can purchase one at Disney Parks online right now.

Star Wars: Galactic Archive Series – Loth-Cat Plush

"Adopt your very own galactic feline with this Loth-cat plush figure inspired by Sabine's faithful companion in Star Wars: Ahsoka. Part of the Star Wars: Galactic Archive Series, this authentic-scaled, screen-accurate collectible emits touch-activated sound effects like contented purring. He also replicates the Loth-cat's toothy grin and sly look, making him a mighty must-have for your collection."

Premium Loth-cat reproduction

Plush simulated fur on head, body, ears and tail

Molded facial features, legs and feet

Collector-grade quality

Authentic scale

Screen-accurate details

Touch sensors on back, chest and head for realistic sound effects and purring haptic

Articulated legs

Poseable mouth, ears and tail

Includes instructions

Inspired by the Star Wars saga

Part of Star Wars: The Galactic Archive Series

