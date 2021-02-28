New Star Wars Vintage Collection Figures Arriving in Fall 2021

Hasbro has unveiled two new Star Wars: The Vintage Collection figures are coming to us this Fall. Up first is another figure from Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back as Lando Calrissian is ready for action. This 3.75" figure features a fabric cape, blaster, and photo-real tech to capture the iconic likeness of Billy Dee Williams. Second, we are getting another figure from The Mandalorian as IG-11 is joining in on the hunt for The Child. It is surprising it has taken this long for fans to get an IG-11 figure, and it is a perfect time to release him to coincide with the Star Wars Razor Crest HasLabs release. Both figures are priced at $12.99, set to release in Fall 2021, and pre-orders are not live yet but will be found here when they do.

"STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH LANDO CALRISSIAN Figure – (HASBRO/Age 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $12.99/Available: Fall 2021). Featuring premium detail and design across multiple points of articulation, original Kenner branding, and inspired by STAR WARS: THE EMPIRE STRIKES BACK, this collectible THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH LANDO CALRISSIAN Figure makes a great gift for STAR WARS fans and collectors. Highly articulated with a fully poseable head, arms, and legs, this 3.75-inch-scale figure can be displayed in action figure and vehicle collections. Includes figure and accessory. Available at most major retailers."

"STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH IG-11 Figure – (HASBRO/Age 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $12.99/Available: Fall 2021). Featuring premium detail and design across multiple points of articulation, original Kenner branding, and inspired THE MANDALORIAN live-action series on Disney+, this collectible THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH IG-11 Figure makes a great gift for STAR WARS fans and collectors. Highly articulated with fully poseable head, arms, and legs, this 3.75-inch-scale figure can be displayed in action figure and vehicle collections. Includes figure and 2 accessories. Available at most major retailers."