Star Wars Tantive IV Hallway Gets Updated Packaged from Hasbro

Hasbro has given fans a look at the upcoming Star Wars The Vintage Collection Tantive IV playset packaging. They even went as far as shows us the car backed Rebel Fleet Trooper that comes with each set. Fan of the Vintage Collection can now show off some of the amazing scenes from Star Wars: A New Hope and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. We have previously seen this announcement before and Hasbro only wants to get fans hyped for the set. Each Tantive IV playlet can be combined together to create longer scenes and both sides of the set feature classic backdrops. Capturing moments like Leia asking for Obi-Wan's help, the Empires explosive entrance, or even Darth Vader destroying the Rebels, they can all be obtained with this collectible. The set is priced at $49.99 and will include a separate card backed Rogue One styled Rebel Fleet Trooper which is perfect for any army building collectors out there. Fans can expect this set to drop in early 2021 and pre-orders are still live and can be found located here.

