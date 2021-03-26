LEGO Reveals Vader, Scout Trooper Helmets, and Probe Droid Sets

One of LEGO's newest hit products is their model kits that capture iconic helmets in block form. We have already seen quite a few of these releases with Iron Man, Stormtrooper, and Boba Fett. LEGO is taking fans back to a galaxy far, far away with three new model sets coming our way. the first two are new helmet replicas that capture ether power of the Empire with Darth Vader and the Scout Trooper. Both sets are beautifully detailed, capturing block likeness to each design as it stands on its display base. The Empire's reign does not end there either, as Star Wars fans will also be able to build the Imperial Probe Droid. This recon droid is looking for the rebel base, and now you can help them create the next one in a remarkable fashion. All three of these sets are perfect collectibles for any Star Wars LEGO fans, and pre-orders are life and can be found here.

"Pay homage to the Dark Lord of the Sith with this collectible LEGO® Star Wars™ Darth Vader Helmet (75304). Immerse yourself in the complex building process and relive classic Star Wars saga scenes as you recreate the iconic shape and sinister details of the helmet in LEGO style. The iconic design of Darth Vader's Helmet is recreated in LEGO® bricks to spark memories of classic Star Wars™ saga scenes, and the display stand with nameplate completes an impressive centerpiece."

"Take time out and challenge your building skills to create a wonderfully detailed LEGO® brick interpretation of a Star Wars™ Scout Trooper Helmet (75305). The distinctive look of a Scout Trooper's helmet is recreated in LEGO® style, inspiring memories of Star Wars™ saga scenes, and the stand with a nameplate completes a cool display piece."

"Be transported to the frozen planet of Hoth and spark memories of classic Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back scenes with this detailed Imperial Probe Droid (75306) build-and-display model. The buildable droid LEGO® figure features posable legs and comes with transparent, brick-built pole to 'suspend' it above a buildable snowy scene. The set also includes an information plaque. This premium-quality set is part of a series of collectible LEGO® Star Wars™ build-to-display models for adults."