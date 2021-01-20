Star Wars The Mandalorian Dark Trooper Figure Debuts At Hot Toys

Coming out of the newest season of The Mandalorian come the deadly and cyborg Dark Trooper from Hot Toys. This marks the first collectible figure to feature the Dark Trooper, and Hot Toys has knocked it out of the park. The 12" figure features mechanical armor parts, a highly detailed helmet, black armor deco, and special LED light-up effects. The Mandalorian will have no chance to take down an army of these bots, but they will look amazing when displayed next to him with their blaster and added display base. This is one Star Wars character design that is new to the world and will be a must-have for any Star Wars collector.

I am surprised that Hot Toys is the first one to be dropping a Dark Trooper collectible. This figure is truly amazing, and from the design to the LED effects, it will be a perfect companion piece for other The Mandalorian Hot Toys figures. Pre-orders are not live just yet but we can imagine they will get a + $200 price point. A release date has not been revealed just yet, but pre-orders should go up later today and here. Whether you want one or multiple, the Dark Trooper will be a very amazing baddie to add to your Star Wars collection. Don't forget to check out some of the other The Mandalorian Hot Toys figures in building up your Star Wars collection.

"Star Wars™ The Mandalorian™ – 1/6th scale Dark Trooper™ Collectible Figure – "You're about to face off with the Dark Troopers. You had your hands full with one. Let's see how you do against a platoon." – Moff Gideon. The third-generation design Dark Troopers are no longer suits. The human inside was the final weakness to be solved. They are now droids. These troopers proved to be very intimidating and dangerous as the Mandalorian struggled to defeat even one of these fearsome foes during his rescue mission of Grogu aboard from Moff Gideon's ship."

"Following the epic season finale of The Mandalorian, Hot Toys is excited to introduce the brand new 1/6th scale Dark Trooper collectible figure! The highly-accurate collectible figure is skillfully crafted based on the Dark Trooper as seen in the hit Star Wars™ series. It features highly detailed helmet and mechanical armor parts, specially applied black armor painting, LED light up functions, a blaster, and a display base! The 1/6th scale collectible figure of this menacing trooper will surely be a welcomed addition to any Star Wars collection!"