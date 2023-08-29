Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: hot toys, star wars, The Mandalorian

Star Wars Imperial Praetorian Guard Rises with New Hot Toys Figure

A new era of Star Wars is rising as the Imperial Praetorian Guard has arrived at Hot Toys and they are ready to fight

A deadly new era of Star Wars has arrived with Hot Toys' latest release from The Mandalorian Season 3. Originally making their debut in the Star Wars Sequel Trilogy, the Praetorian Guard were Snoke's deadly protected. Sporting new Crimson Armor and delay weapons, these guards went toe-to-toe with Kylo Red and Rey Skywalker. However, Star Wars fans never knew their origin until The Mandalorian Season 3 as summoned upon by Moff Gideon and the lingering Imperial regime. Hot Toys is bringing these baddies to life to put your Mandalorians in your place with a new 1/6 scale figure. Standing at 12 inches tall, the Imperial Praetorian Guard has 30 points of articulation and fabric elements. The guard will come with his Vibro-Arbir Blade that separates and a chain whip. Star Wars fans can expect him to release in December 2024, and pre-orders are already live right here for $245.

Star Wars Imperial Praetorian Guard Hot Toys Figure Arrives

"Clad in ornate crimson armor, the Imperial Praetorian Guards are elite warriors of the Shadow Council ready to meet any threat with a savage response. Their red armor was a deliberate echo of that worn by Emperor Palpatine's royal protectors. Continuing to expand Hot Toys' collectibles line-up inspired by the latest season of The Mandalorian live-action series, Sideshow and Hot Toys are pleased to present the Imperial Praetorian Guard Sixth Scale Collectible Figure!"

"The highly-accurate collectible Star Wars action figure features a skillfully crafted helmet, body armor, and outfit, a specially applied glossy red-colored painting on armor, the character's unique chain whip and heavy blade weapons, and a figure display stand! Enhance your Star Wars: The Mandalorian collection with this new Empire collectible figure today."

The Imperial Praetorian Guard™ Sixth Scale Figure features:

Authentic and detailed likeness of Imperial Praetorian Guard in Star Wars: The Mandalorian

One (1) newly crafted Imperial Praetorian Guard helmet

Specially applied glossy red colored painting on armor

Approximately 31 cm tall

Body with over 30 points of articulations

Six (6) pieces of interchangeable gloved hands including: One (1) pair of weapon holding hands One (1) pair of gesture hands One (1) pair of relax hands



Costume:

One (1) newly crafted Imperial Praetorian Guard armored outfit with armor plates around the waist

One (1) burgundy colored under-suit

One (1) pair of burgundy colored pants

One (1) pair of red-colored armored boots

Weapons:

One (1) heavy blade

Two (2) blades (can be attached to form a double blade)

One (1) chain whip (embedded with wire)

Accessory:

Specially designed figure stand with nameplate and Star Wars logo

