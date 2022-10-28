Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Cal Kestis Black Series Figures Revealed

It is time to step into a galaxy far, far away once again as Hasbro unveils their latest Star Wars: The Black Series figure. At last, a new figure has arrived as Cal Kestsi returns with his second figure to the line. This figure comes to us from his upcoming adventure in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor and captures his new appearance. Cal is a new Star Wars fan favorite, and this figure is nicely sculpted and features that sweet photo-real tech bringing him right off the screen. As for accessories, BD-1 is of course, included as well s a blaster (that can be holstered) and a blue lightsaber as well as a saber hilt. This is a nicely crafted figure all around, and he will go great with all the Gaming Greats villains Hasbro keeps pumping out. The Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Cal Kestis is priced at $24.99, set for an August 2023 release, and pre-orders are live right here. Be sure to find Cal and his Star Wars Jedi adventures in The Vintage Collection, too, for more fun in 3.75" format.

Cal Kestis is Ready for a New Adventure in Jedi: Survivor

"THE BLACK SERIES CAL KESTIS – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $24.99 / Available: Summer 2023). One of the last surviving members of the Jedi Order, Cal Kestis and his valiant droid companion BD-1 openly resist the growing power and domination of the evil Galactic Empire."

"STAR WARS fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS galaxy with this premium 6-inch scale CAL KESTIS figure, inspired by the character's appearance in the STAR WARS JEDI: SURVIVOR video game. Fans and collectors can display this fully articulated figure featuring premium detail and multiple points of articulation, in their collection. Includes figure and 2 entertainment-inspired accessories. Available for pre-order now at HasbroPulse.com."