New Star Wars Ornaments for May the 4th Announced by Hallmark

The legendary Star Wars day, May the 4th, is almost upon us and that means new Star Wars collectibles and deals galore. One of those places is Hallmark as they announce new ornaments covering The Empire Strikes Back, LEGO, The Mandalorian, and more. With this year being the 40th anniversary of The Empire Strikes Back, it is not surprising some of the highlight pieces are from the iconic film. We are quite far away from the holiday season but with a dedicated fanbase out there, these Hallmark collectibles will easily fly off of the shelves. From The Mandalorian, we will be getting the man himself and not one but two The Child (Baby Yoda) ornaments. The crib version will be an adorable keepsake for any Star Wars fan or any new one and will be surely sought after. As for LEGO, the legendary duo Han Solo and Chewbacca with be making their brick appearances. From The Force Awakens, BB-8 with a thumbs up will be rolling on in too for May the 4th Hallmark special.

Now for the main event, the original trilogy returns with some new and special ornaments that will go up tomorrow on May the 4th for pre-order. From Star Wars: A New Hope, Vader is back and showing the full power of the dark side in this dynamic piece. Two ships will be flying on in as the TIE Interceptor and the X-Wing fighter arrive. For The Empire Strikes Back ornaments, they will be covering all sorts of moments from scenes to characters. From the ice planet Hoth, the AT-AT will be walking on in with a shiny new ornament. From the swampy system of Dagobah, Yoda will be ready to decorate your tree with the force and help lift Luke's swamp X-Wing ornament. As for Bespin, there will be three ornaments with Leia and Chewy, mini Luke, and mini Darth Vader. All of these pieces are nicely detailed and will be a perfect decoration for the holiday season. If you want to be even more dedicated, Hallmark has a black galaxy wreath that is filled with lights and will be the perfect backdrop for some of these pieces. The prices of these new Star Wars ornaments will vary from size and shape between $9.99 and $39.99. There are even more going up tomorrow too plus discounts galore. Check out everything before it goes live tomorrow here and May the 4th be with you.