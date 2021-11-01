Star Wars Princess Leia Power of the Force Figure Arrives from Hasbro

The 50th Anniversary of Lucasfilm is still here and Hasbro continues to celebrate Star Wars over the years. One of their coolest marketing tools has been the arrival of iconic toy releases throughout the Star Wars franchise. One of the newest themes is the return of the classic 90's Star Wars figure line: Power of the Force. We have seen quite a bit of these figures already including a special Hasbro Pulse exclusive Princess Leia featuring her ceremonial dress from Yavin 4. Announced back in early September, Princess Leia is finally here and up for pre-order right here with a $29.99 price tag and a February 2022 release date. She features a fabric outfit, photo-real head sculpt, and a ceremonial medal accessory to give to our heroes. The Star Wars figure will come in remastered Star Wars Power of the Force packaging as well, making it the ultimate collectible piece. May the Force Be with You.

"Imagine the biggest battles and missions in the Star Wars saga with figures from Star Wars The Black Series! With exquisite features and decoration, this series embodies the quality and realism Star Wars devotees love. The Star Wars saga captured the hearts of millions with iconic characters, impressive vehicles, and a galaxy of stories that has passed the test of time again and again. Commemorate the first 50 years of Lucasfilm with figures from the Black Series inspired by the Star Wars original trilogy, featuring design inspired by the classic figure and package. (Each sold separately. Subject to availability.)"

"Recall intense moments from the Star Wars Galaxy with this Star Wars The Black Series Lucasfilm 50th anniversary 6-inch-scale Princess Leia Organa (Yavin 4) figure with 1 accessory, featuring premium deco across multiple points of articulation. Includes: figure and 1 accessory."

PRINCESS LEIA ORGANA (YAVIN 4): After Luke Skywalker destroyed the Death Star with help from Han Solo and Chewbacca, Princess Leia Organa presented them medals for their bravery on Yavin 4

LUCASFILM 50TH ANNIVERSARY FIGURE: Commemorate the first 50 years of Lucasfilm with figures inspired by the original Star Wars trilogy featuring Star Wars The Power of the Force-themed packaging (Each sold separately. Subject to availability.)

ENTERTAINMENT-BASED CHARACTER-INSPIRED ACCESSORY: This Star Wars The Black Series action figure comes with 1 detachable entertainment-inspired medal accessory

PREMIUM DESIGN AND ARTICULATION: Star Wars fans can display this fully articulated figure featuring poseable head, arms, and legs, as well as premium deco, in their action figure and vehicle collection

LOOK FOR OTHER FIGURES FROM A GALAXY FAR, FAR AWAY: Look for movie- and entertainment-inspired Star Wars The Black Series figures to build a Star Wars galaxy (Each sold separately. Subject to availability)