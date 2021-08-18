Star Wars Prop Replicas Coming Soon from Rubies and NECA

New Star Wars collectibles are on the way as Rubies and NECA team up to create some new prop replicas. The two companies have teamed up to create Denuo Novo LLC., which will specialize in high-end replicas and costumes. They plan on covering a wide variety of franchises, but Star Wars kicks things off first with new helmets from the franchise. Six replicas have been revealing so far with Din Djarin's helmet from The Mandalorian, Shoretrooper helmet, First Order Flame Trooper helmet, Royal Guard helmet, and two Imperial Officer Hats. Prices for each will vary from the cheapest being the Officer hats at $75 and the rest are between $600 – 700.

With Halloween costume experts at Rubies working with the might collectibles company NECA, Star Wars will be getting some intense collectible. From Batman and DC Comics to Horror and even Star Wars, they will have plenty to work with, and I am curious what else they have planned. All of the first wave of replicas are already live right here, so be sure to browse their collection and keep an eye out for new Denuo Novo replicas in the future.

"Rubies II LLC and NECA, today announced that they have formed Denuo Novo LLC, a new wholly-owned subsidiary, that will specialize in the creation of high-end collectibles including replica costumes and props from various pop culture franchises. Denuo Novo will combine the world-class innovation and creative capabilities of NECA with Rubies' best-in-class supply chain and omni-channel retailing capabilities. The new product assortment will include replica helmets, high-end cosplay quality costumes perfect to wear at the next big comic convention, life-sized statues, and more."

"Rubies has been making Halloween costumes for over 60 years while NECA has been a force in the licensed product and collectibles space for over 25 years. The creation of Denuo Novo allows the talented designers and product developers from both powerhouse companies to create a new destination for cosplay and replica costumes and high-end collectibles. Looking ahead, the newly formed Denuo Novo seeks to be the single stop for premium quality costume replicas and high-end collectibles for generations to come. New products supporting Star Wars and other franchises are on the horizon. They also plan on fulfilling many of the existing orders of Star Wars replica and high-end collectible products originally produced by ANOVOS Productions."