Star Wars Tauntaun Comes To Life With New Regal Robot Collectible

Regal Robot is taking the Star Wars collecting community by storm as they announce their newest life-size collectible. Coming out of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back is the Tauntaun who is getting a new mountable bust that stands 38" tall. The bust is hand produced with hours and hours of special fabrication work to capture the hair of the creature. The Tauntaun is also hand-painted with realistic effects from the teeth to the pupils of its eyes that will captivate many Star Wars fans. Fans will have some customizable options as well, with the choice of horns picking between complete or broken styles. Collectors will also be able to pick between a normal and deluxe version that will feature distressed reins and added snow for that Hoth effect. Either bust will be an excellent collectible that will transport one of these elegant creatures to their collection.

This is a ridiculously cool Star Wars collectible that will easily take your collection to new expensive heights. It is not often that fans can get a life-size piece that is a 1:1 recreation of the practice props used for the film. It is pretty great that Regal Robot is also offering two different versions, allow some of us to bring a little bit of Hoth home with us. Life-Size Star Wars Tauntaun Bust Numbered Edition from Regal Robot will be priced between $6,999 and $7,999. Both Standard and Snowy versions of the critter will be available, and payment plans are offered to help collectors. They can be ordered today, and fans will be getting their own custom Tauntaun located here.

"Each tauntaun bust is hand-produced by professional FX artists in our New York studio and they require hours of fabrication and hair work. Every element is hand-painted, hand-assembled and crafted with the utmost care. The busts are resin, fiberglass and rigid foam with details that include hand stained translucent resin teeth and tongue and giant-sized three dimensional sculpted eyes, for amazing depth and realism right down to the veins in the sclera."

"The horns get special attention and buyers will have their choice of two complete horns (like Han Solo™'s tauntaun) or one horn with a broken tip (like Luke Skywalker™'s tauntaun). If you choose the Deluxe option, the beast will include hand-fabricated and distressed reins, along with realistic faux snow. We developed this piece with hands-on examination of several original prop 1:1 tauntaun heads, most particularly the large puppet used in both Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back and then again in the palace of Jabba the Hutt™ in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi™. Further, the face for our bust was originally sculpted side-by-side with a production casting for proper scaling and proportions."