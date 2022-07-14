Star Wars Retro Collection Boba Fett and Bossk 2-Pack Arrives

The Star Wars Retro Collection continues as Hasbro has revealed a new 2-pack is on the way. The iconic bounty hunters from The Empire Strikes Back make their return in all of their retro glory. This time Bossk and Boba Fett are bundled together feating retro card backs and retro molds. Hasbro brings us back to the 1970s with this special Amazon exclusive 2-pack capturing the glory days of Star Wars toys. This marks the second bounty hunter 2-pack to be released, with Dengar and IG-88 heading our way this fall. Star Wars collectors will be able to acquire this fun set for only $27.99 with the bounty hunters set to debut in January 2023. Pre-orders are already live right here and stay tuned as 4-LOM and Zuckuss have to be the final 2-pack set.

"Two of the most feared bounty hunters in the galaxy, Boba Fett and Bossk have crossed paths over the course of their careers as both collaborators and competitors. Both had undeniable skill, but only one became a legend. Kids and collectors can imagine the biggest battles and missions in the Star Wars saga with figures from Star Wars Retro Collection! The 3.75-inch-scale Retro Collection figure is detailed to look like the Boba Fett & Bossk characters from The Empire Strikes Back, featuring design and detailing inspired by the 1970s Kenner figures."

The Retro Collection features design and detailing inspired by the original 1970s Star Wars figures. This action figure 2-pack is inspired by the characters in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, and includes Boba Fett & Bossk presented on individual Retro Collection cardbacks. Each Retro Collection 3.75-inch-scale figures feature 5 points of articulation, classic Kenner branding, as well as packaging treated with a weathered look (Each sold separately. Subject to availability.)