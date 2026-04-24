Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: nfl, transformers

San Francisco 49ers Goldrush Joins Hasbro's Transformers x NFL line

The world of Transformers is entering the gridiron once again as Hasbro debuts even more NFL inspired converting action figures

Article Summary Hasbro expands its Transformers x NFL lineup with Goldrush, a San Francisco 49ers robot inspired by the team’s legacy.

The Transformers Goldrush figure features authentic 49ers red and gold colors, team branding, and a California Gold Rush theme.

This 5.5-inch Transformers collectible converts from robot to football helmet in 23 steps and includes football accessories.

San Francisco 49ers Goldrush is priced at $29.99, with Transformers pre-orders live now on Hasbro Pulse for August 2026.

Hasbro's new Transformers x NFL figures continue to stand out as a creative crossover that blends robotic design with sports branding in a fun, collectible way. Each figure captures the identity of a specific team through detailed helmet modes, iconic color schemes, and perfect NFL team logo placement that feels authentic to each team. Wave one delivered a nice selection of Autobots that are hitting the gridiron, and now, wave two delivers more. Say hello to the newest member of the Transformers x NFL collab as the San Francisco 49ers introduce Goldrush!

The name "Goldrush" references California's historic Gold Rush and ties into the team's identity. This new player will have a dedicated color scheme that matches the team's red and gold colors and will stand 5.5" tall. These new Transformers figures convert into a football helmet in 23 steps and come with a football accessory. Hasbro offers each of these Autobots in specialized packaging, priced at $29.99. Pre-orders for the San Francisco 49ers Goldrush are already live on Hasbro Pulse with an August 2026 release date.

Transformers NFL San Francisco 49ers Goldrush

"Experience the epic mash-up of Transformers robots and the NFL with the Transformers San Francisco 49ers Goldrush figure. The 5.5-inch (14 cm) figure converts from robot action figure to football helmet mode in 23 steps. With intricate poseability and accessories like a mini football the figure can hold and a mini helmet that the robot figure can wear, this unique collaborative action figure makes an awesome addition to any Transformers or NFL collection. Look for more sports-themed Transformers action figures (sold separately, subject to availability) featuring favorite sports teams to create a lineup that is — More Than Meets the Eye."

Meet Goldrush, an officially licensed NFL x Transformers bot featuring San Francisco 49ers team colors and themed accessories.

Convert from 5.5-inch (14 cm) robot to helmet mode in 23 steps.

Includes 2 accessories for dynamic display options in robot mode: wearable mini helmet and attachable mini football.

Transformers figures feature articulation for display-worthy posing.

Show off your fandom with additional NFL x Transformers collectibles (sold separately, subject to availability).

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